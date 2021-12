Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills have been on the wrong side of blowouts before, but most came early in his tenure when the team was in a rebuild. Last week, however, the Bills found themselves on the wrong side of a 41-15 beatdown at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. The loss did not end Buffalo’s season or Super Bowl aspirations by any stretch, but it made things a bit more complicated as they were passed by the New England Patriots in the AFC East and fell all the way down to the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO