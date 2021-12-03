ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings vs. Lions Score Prediction: Who Wins the Week 13 Clash in Detroit?

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 3 days ago

The last time the Vikings and Lions played, Minnesota needed a 54-yard, last-second field goal by Greg Joseph to avoid a disastrous loss at home.

So yeah, the Vikings know they can't take this winless Lions team lightly as they head to Detroit for the rematch.

The Lions are at a significant talent disadvantage in this game, especially without running back D'Andre Swift. But the Vikings are shorthanded as well, with no Dalvin Cook, Christian Darrisaw, or Danielle Hunter, not to mention five defensive starters who are uncertain to play on Sunday.

There are a few reasons to be concerned if you're a Vikings fan, with those injuries being one of them. Another is the fact that all year long, the Vikings have played up or down to their competition. They barely survived a late collapse against the Lions and did the same against the Panthers the following week. 10 of their 11 games have been decided by eight points or fewer, including seven games that either went to overtime or had a margin of four points or fewer.

The Vikings absolutely must win this game to get back to 6-6 if they want a shot at a wild card spot, which means it would be very on-brand for them to slip up and give the Lions their first victory.

Even with all of that said, I think the Vikings will win this game comfortably. Because of what happened in the first meeting between these teams, there's no chance they'll overlook this game. They're motivated to bounce back from a disappointing loss against the 49ers last week, and I think they come out firing on all cylinders in this game.

With or without Dalvin Cook, the Vikings' offense has too much talent for the Lions. Alexander Mattison should have a big day on the ground, and Kirk Cousins will likely have all day to sit in the pocket and find Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen downfield. On the other side of the ball, it's going to be difficult for Jared Goff and the Lions to sustain drives without their top playmaker in Swift. The Vikings are playing very well on special teams recently, as well. I like them to roll in Detroit on Sunday afternoon and cover the 7.5-point spread.

Score prediction: Vikings 35, Lions 17

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

Related
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions tight end asks for and is granted release from team

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions veteran TE Darren Fells asked for and has been granted his release by the team. Fell will now go on waivers and can be claimed by any team interested. If he goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent. #Lions veteran...
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Wilfs Take Early Steps in What Could Become Vikings New Coach, GM Searches

The 2021 Minnesota Vikings season, at a micro-level, has been one of many ups and downs. But from a macro point of view, it’s been mediocre. They’re a middling 5-6 football team toting an above-average, but underachieving offense and a bad (30th ranked) defense whose only battling for a wildcard spot because the playoffs were recently expanded.
NFL
The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Now Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The first NFL team eliminated from playoff contention is shockingly not the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered Sunday afternoon without a win on the season, but they managed to pull one out in shocking fashion, defeating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. Houston, meanwhile, fell to 2-10 on the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

Former Vikings quarterback could keep his old team out of the playoffs

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Football Team to a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. With quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team defeating the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings have now dropped to the No. 8 seed in the NFC, meaning they would miss the playoffs if the season ended today.
NFL
Fox News

Ex-NFL player tees off on Lions' Jared Goff, says he and Colin Kaepernick could play better

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad. Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#American Football#Lions Score Prediction#Panthers
thevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round wide receiver is now listed as a safety

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has been added to the latest Atlanta Falcons depth chart as a safety. During his first season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Cordarrelle Patterson has been performing better than he did in any of the four years he spent with the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
The Spun

Lions Are Reportedly Releasing Former Alabama Star

A former Alabama defensive star is on the market after getting released by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday. The Lions released former Alabama star DL Da’Shawn Hand on Tuesday. He was previously on the injured reserve. Hand will receive an injury settlement from the Lions and soon become a free agent.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Fans Aren’t Going to Like This Kirk Cousins Financial Fact

Kirk Cousins has been a polarizing figure among Vikings fans ever since he signed that gargantuan $84 million contract (fully guaranteed). Could a good-but-not-great QB be worth such an eye-popping number? After more than three seasons, Vikings fans are still having this debate. The recent article on Over the Cap won’t do anything to assuage anyone’s concerns.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer fires back at Dalvin Cook torn labrum report

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has called out recent reports that star running back Dalvin Cook would be out for multiple weeks with a dislocated shoulder and a torn labrum. While he would not go as far as to comment on what exactly the injury was, he was quick to point out that the report of a confirmed labrum tear is simply untrue.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jared Goff’s Girlfriend Reacts To Lions’ First Win

The Detroit Lions got their first win of the 2021 regular season on Sunday. Detroit topped Minnesota, 29-27, on Sunday afternoon. It’s the first win of the regular season for Dan Campbell’s team. Jared Goff’s girlfriend, model Christen Harper, shared her reaction to the big win on social media. She...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

The Bad News Keeps Piling Up For Vikings

The Vikings are yet again dealing with bad news when it comes to Covid-19. Patrick Peterson, who is vaccinated, has been placed on the Covid-19 list. He will need consecutive negative tests before being allowed to play against the Lions this weekend. Here’s Zim’s assessment of how realistic those negative tests are: “Not too many guys have passed those two negative tests, so you just have to let it play out and see where it goes.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
112
Followers
487
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy