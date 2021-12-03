ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Starting again Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bullock will start Friday's game against the Pelicans, radio broadcaster...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Starting Tuesday

Cauley-Stein will start Tuesday's matchup against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. Cauley-Stein is getting his first start of the season, as coach Jason Kidd is experimenting with bringing Dwight Powell off the bench. In the eight games this season that Cauley-Stein has seen double-digit minutes, he's averaged 2.3 points and 3.0 rebounds.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Practices Friday

Brunson (foot) practiced Friday, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. This is excellent news for the Mavericks, as there was fear of a severe injury after Ivica Zubac stepped on the point guard's foot during Tuesday's win over the Clippers. Brunson's status for Saturday's game isn't clear at the moment, but it seems like he has a legitimate shot at playing.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Tim Hardaway
SLAM

Mark Cuban Gets Candid on the Mavericks’ Slow Start to the Season: “We Got a Long Way to Go.”

As the 2021-22 NBA season continues to roar on, The Dallas Mavericks find themselves off to a lackluster start in the midst of the Western Conference. Many throughout the NBA world has been critical of the Mavericks’ play thus far, even team owner Mark Cuban. In an interview with Sky Sports, Cuban opened up about the Maverick’s play in the 2021-22 NBA season thus far.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers’ Reggie Jackson was victim of statistical impossibility against Mavericks

There are one-in-a-million chances and then there is what happened to Reggie Jackson on Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks. The LA Clippers guard was the victim of a statistical impossibility during the team’s overtime loss to the Mavs. In the extra period, Jackson had back-to-back shot attempts end up as “wedgies,” the unofficial term for when the ball gets caught in between the rim and the backboard. Jackson’s two wedgies happened within roughly a minute of each other.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Radio#Pelicans
numberfire.com

Luka Doncic (ankle, knee) available and starting for Mavericks Tuesday

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is available Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic has been dealing with an ankle and a knee ailment, having missed the last couple games as a result. But he's been given the green light to go out there and take the court against the Clippers. He'll also start, and while there's been no confirmation of who he'll replace in the starting five, it will likely be Jalen Brunson.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: In starting lineup Wednesday

Powell will start in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports. With Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) sidelined due to a non-COVID illness, Powell will rejoin the starting five after coming off the bench in the team's previous three games. He's averaging 6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.1 minutes per game this season.
NBA
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina (calf) out again on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks point guard Frank Ntilikina (calf) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Ntilikina will remain sidelined for Saturday's clash with Washington. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Ntilikina is averaging 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and...
NBA
CBS Sports

Watch Mavericks vs. Wizards: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Both the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards have kept the scorekeepers busy with 184 between them three quarters in. a win is still up for grabs for either team, but Dallas is up 93-91 The Mavericks have been led by point guard Luka Doncic, who so far has 27...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Doncic, Mavericks start hot-handed to beat Pelicans 139-107

NEW ORLEANS -- — Luka Doncic scored 18 of his team-high 28 points in the first quarter and dished out 14 assists in 27 minutes to power the Dallas Mavericks to a 139-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Dallas set a franchise record by shooting 57 of...
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Moses Brown: Set to start Monday

Brown will start Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports. With Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) sidelined, the Mavs will hand Brown his first start of the season. The UCLA product, who recently spent time in the G League, has logged just 18 total minutes this season, all of which have come during garbage time scenarios. He did start 32 games for the Thunder last season, however, averaging 9.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24.6 minutes. Brown still doesn't have much appeal in season-long leagues, but he could make for an interesting, low-cost DFS option.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Friday

Porzingis (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans. Porzingis played through a right ankle sprain in Wednesday's win over New Orleans, but he's now dealing with a left knee contusion. If he's held out, Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith should see additional run.
NBA
FanSided

3 Black Friday Deals the Dallas Mavericks Must Seek

The turkey is carved and the pie is set, and for Dallas Maverick fans all that’s left is Saturday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards. Currently, the Mavs are fourth in the Western Conference and they are coming off an overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers. Everything is well in Mavs land right?
NBA
numberfire.com

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) questionable Friday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is questionable to play on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Porzingis played through his ankle issue on Wednesday and hit 9-of-15 shots for 20 points, 10 boards, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and a triple. The Mavericks also play on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies, so they may decide to hold Porzingis out for one leg of the back-to-back. Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith stand to benefit if Porzingis is ruled out.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Starting for injured Porzingis

Kleber will start Friday's contest against the Pelicans, Mike Peasley of the Mavericks Radio Network reports. With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out, Kleber will get the nod. It will be just his second start of the season. In the four games that he's seen more than 24 minutes, he's averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.3 assists.
NBA
numberfire.com

Moses Brown starting in place of Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) for Mavericks Monday

The Dallas Mavericks will start Moses Brown at center in place of Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) in Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brown will take over for Cauley-Stein while the latter nurses a sudden illness. Brown, who has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel, is averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds...
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Gets off the bench Friday

Marjanovic had four points (2-4 FG), three rebounds and one block in eight minutes during Friday's 107-91 loss to the Pelicans. Marjanovic made a rare appearance in Friday's loss, sliding in as the backup center with Kristaps Porzingis ruled out due to a knee injury. As usual, Marjanovic was able to contribute in limited minutes, but there isn't much to see from a fantasy perspective.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy