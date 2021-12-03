Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Starting again Friday

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is available Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic has been dealing with an ankle and a knee ailment, having missed the last couple games as a result. But he's been given the green light to go out there and take the court against the Clippers. He'll also start, and while there's been no confirmation of who he'll replace in the starting five, it will likely be Jalen Brunson.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO