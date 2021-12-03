ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida adds 10,892 COVID cases, 153 deaths in past week

By Ian Hodgson
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9PxN_0dDhF6WC00
Florida's weekly coronavirus numbers. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and KINFAY MOROTI | Times ] ]

Florida reported 10,892 coronavirus cases over the seven-day period from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, an average of about 1,560 infections per day. That’s up 1,229 cases from last week, when weekly cases hit their lowest point since June 2020.

The latest tally brings the total number of COVID-19 cases up to 3,686,860 since the pandemic’s first two cases in Florida were reported 21 months ago on March 1, 2020.

The state added 153 deaths since the previous report. This brings the total statewide number of pandemic deaths to 61,701.

Most of these occurred more than a week ago, and were recorded by the state in the past seven days. It can take officials two weeks or more to confirm COVID-related deaths. The report indicates that 35 deaths occurred between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2, though that number likely will rise as more are confirmed.

This report comes as the first cases of the new omicron variant were reported in at least nine U.S. states, including California, Hawaii and New York. As of Friday, no cases of the omicron variant have been reported in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health announced in June that it would no longer release daily COVID-19 data. Instead, it now releases one report every Friday — but it continues to withhold information that previously was publicly available.

As of June 4, the state no longer reports non-resident vaccinations, coronavirus cases and fatalities. The state has declined repeated requests to provide non-resident data to the Tampa Bay Times.

Florida is the only state that updates its coronavirus caseloads and data just once per week. Although weekly reports can be more reliable than daily updates, experts warn that infrequent data updates may delay the identification of emerging trends.

This report has data from the fourth full week that children ages 5-11 were eligible for Pfizer’s pediatric-sized dose. However, child vaccination rates have fallen to just 20,314 in the past week, less than half the rate from two weeks ago. In total, 9 percent of children age 5-11 have had their first vaccine shot.

As of Thursday, 69 percent of Florida residents ages 5 and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the state.

Still, 34 percent of Florida’s total population remains unvaccinated, including children 4 years old and under who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine. Those are the next age groups that may obtain approval in the coming weeks.

Vaccination rates are highest among Florida’s older adults. About 89 percent of those age 65 and over have been vaccinated, and 87 percent of those ages 60-64 are vaccinated.

Children and young adults remain the least-vaccinated age groups. In Florida, ages 12 to 19 are 57 percent vaccinated, ages 20 to 29 are 58 percent vaccinated and ages 30 to 39 are 67 percent vaccinated.

In Hillsborough County, 64 percent of eligible residents 5 and up have been vaccinated; in Pinellas, 65 percent; in Pasco, 63 percent; in Manatee, 66 percent; in Polk, 62 percent; in Hernando, 58 percent; and in Citrus, 58 percent.

Nearly 436,000 residents were tested Nov. 26 - Dec. 2. That’s down 50 percent from a peak of 872,000 tests the week of Aug. 20-26.

According to the World Health Organization, states should maintain a positivity rate of 5 percent or less for at least two weeks before fully reopening. A positivity rate of 5 percent or less indicates testing is widespread enough to capture mild, asymptomatic and negative cases.

Positivity rates around the Tampa Bay area were 3.2 percent in Hillsborough, 2.4 percent in Pinellas, 2.7 percent in Pasco, 2.3 percent in Manatee, 2.7 percent in Polk, 2.5 percent in Hernando and 3.3 percent in Citrus.

The Tampa Bay area saw 408 hospital admissions from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, the latest data available, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hillsborough County hospitals had 159 admissions, Pinellas had 109, Pasco, 44, Manatee, 7, Polk, 63, Hernando, 12 and Citrus, 14.

As of Thursday’s count, Hillsborough added 736 new cases, Pinellas had 420, Pasco, 239, Manatee, 168, Polk, 339, Hernando, 65 and Citrus, 76.

The CDC reported that the Tampa Bay area counted 95 deaths from from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2: Hillsborough saw 27, Pinellas, 24, Pasco,15, Manatee, 9, Polk, 11, Hernando, 0 and Citrus 9.

The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster shots for eligible recipients are being administered at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites. Many allow appointments to be booked online. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@n4a.org.

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

A TRIBUTE TO FLORIDIANS TAKEN BY THE CORONAVIRUS: They were parents and retirees, police officers and doctors, imperfect but loved deeply.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Comments / 21

Cherryle Shields
3d ago

10,000 huh. then why is desantis saying COVID is not a problem in Florida?. guess he is not paying attention. he would rather concern himself with a personal militia

Reply(5)
6
No Bull
2d ago

No testing, no new cases. Sequencing has to be done with the samples to detect what variant it is. DeSantass is not going to let that happen.

Reply
2
Stephen Barrett
2d ago

Florida is a thorn in Traitor Joe Byedone’s side; we don’t cave to his political pressure; I can see secession in the future; government overreach is out of control; the Plandemic is fueled by arrogance, ignorance, hatred and deceit...and a great deal of greed ...

Reply
2
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s universities have major effects on their communities

Despite denials by officials, University of Florida academics continue to insist the chill on academic freedom is real. It’s affecting critical research, they said in a new report. The role of universities on society should not be ignored. A new study shows they have major effects. Read on for those stories and more Florida education news.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Hernando, FL
Local
Florida Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

What if the polio vaccine had come during the cable news era? | Letters

Get a COVID booster to look out for yourself and others | Editorial, Dec. 5. There is a simple reason why the COVID-19 variants are likely to remain with us unlike polio, which was extinguished in the United States. I had polio at an early age several years before the first vaccine. Once the vaccines were available, nearly every child received it. This was in the mid-1950s when only three television channels were available and before cable news shows exploded on the scene, some propagating conspiracy theories about the COVID vaccines. Once doubt takes hold in a large enough segment of the population, it’s improbable to expect COVID to totally disappear.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas sheriff seeks nearly $5 million in state funding for pursuit course

Fewer than 10 times a year since 2016, a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy has made the split-second decision to pursue a driver fleeing capture. The number of pursuits dropped dramatically after a policy change in 2013 when Sheriff Bob Gualtieri moved to only allow a chase if the driver has committed a forcible felony, such as murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and other violent crimes.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Wright’s is a tasty Tampa institution

Jeff Mount was still an English major at the University of Florida when he came home to Tampa and told his grandmother he wanted to buy the family business, Wright’s Gourmet House. Mount’s grandmother, Marjorie Coggins, and her husband, Pete Wright, had opened Wright’s as a gourmet shop in 1963.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Tampa Bay Area#State Of Florida#Omicron#The Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Senate president targets local governments

TALLAHASSEE — Senate President Wilton Simpson is backing a controversial proposal that could open local governments to more lawsuits, while also suggesting lawmakers might revisit a vetoed effort to end the state’s no-fault auto insurance system. Appearing last week at the Florida Chamber of Commerce Insurance Summit in Tampa, Simpson...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Tampa Bay Times

A drug price safety net is fraying for Medicaid and uninsured patients in Florida | Column

Millions of Floridians can pick an insurance plan this enrollment period with the peace of mind that federal law defends their health care rights. Floridians also know that their state legislators have worked diligently to defend them from harmful practices like step therapy and the unnecessary burden of prior authorizations. But what about those Floridians — many of them elderly — who are still falling through the gaps in our health care system?
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Dec. 6-12

Bowzer’s Holiday Rock and Roll Party: The 13th annual musical celebration features Jon Bauman of Sha na na, Peter Noone’s Hermans Hermits and more. $41.75-$81.75. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400. The Greatest Showman: A Christmas Remix: This live musical-style stage show puts a holiday...
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg is getting its own comic con

St. PETERSBURG — Tampa has a comic con, as does Jacksonville, Orlando, Lakeland, Pensacola and St. Augustine. St. Petersburg can now be added to that list. The St. Pete Comic Con is scheduled for Jan. 8-9 at The Coliseum and, according to organizers, it’s the first time such an event has been held in that city.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater police extract snake found in man’s couch

Clearwater police officers responded to a call Saturday at the Marilyn Pines condominiums after a man reported that a snake was nesting in his couch, according to a Facebook post by the Clearwater Police Department. Officers carried the couch outside and extracted a red-tailed boa, according to the post. Police...
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
50K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy