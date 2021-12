Through KU’s Center for Undergraduate Research. Townsend is majoring in microbiology and is being mentored by Josephine Chandler, associate professor of molecular biosciences. Townsend’s undergraduate research project explores the evolution of antibiotic resistance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium that causes severe infections in patients with cystic fibrosis and other immunocompromising conditions. Townsend has been conducting experiments in the Chandler Lab in the Department of Molecular Biosciences with the intent that the research could lead to creating efficient treatments for infections. Townsend has presented this research at local, regional and national conferences, with plans to submit to a scientific journal. To learn more about Townsend’s research project, view this poster from the Kansas Undergraduate Research Day held in March 2021.

