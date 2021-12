The Ford Model A has become the most popular option for building hot rods, first enjoying popularity after WWII. That kind of longevity is impressive and it comes for good reasons, among which is the lightweight and simple nature of the car. However, to the chagrin of many a Ford fan, the usual thing to drop into a Model A is a Chevy LS thanks in no small part to their being ubiquitous. That’s why we just had to share this incredible build where the ’31 Ford Model A is using a 5.0-liter Aluminator SC crate engine for Ford purity.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO