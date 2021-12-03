ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe Festival of the Arts returns after 2 years

Cover picture for the articleBooths have been set-up along Mill Avenue for the...

naplesillustrated.com

Thanksgiving Weekend Uptown Art Festival Returns

Discerning shoppers are invited to take a break from conventional Black Friday shopping (and skip the lines) and peruse handmade works of fine art during the Naples Thanksgiving Weekend Uptown Art Festival presented by United Art Council on November 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy some time outdoors at the Naples Design District’s annual event. The world-class showcase includes a juried lineup of 150 local and visiting fine artists with thousands of creations on display in a stunning showcase of art across all mediums.
NAPLES, FL
NRToday.com

Christmas Craft Fair returns this year after one year hiaitus

The Christmas Craft Fair will return this year, and will run from Dec. 3 to 5 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg. The fair had been canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re just looking forward to having a Christmas Fair,” Fairgrounds Director Dan Hults said. It’s...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Rochester Business Journal

Ganondagan’s Native American Winter Arts Festival returns in person Dec. 4

After a virtual holiday arts market last year, Friends of Ganondagan is returning to its in-person Native American Winter Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can participate in holiday shopping from Native American guest vendors and at the Ganondagan gift shop, watch Iroquois social dancing, hear traditional storytelling and view ...
FESTIVAL
floridaweekly.com

Free arts festival coming to Armory

If you’re an art lover, you won’t want to miss the fifth annual West Palm Beach Arts Festival, coming to the Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4-5. Tom Pearson, chief executive officer of the Armory Art Center, founded the festival,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Ocala Style Magazine

Fine Arts For Ocala Arts Festival

One of our community’s favorite events, hosted FAFO board members and volunteers by Fine Arts For Ocala, was back in full glory on October 23rd and 24th, with thousands of patrons checking out 150 artists, who took home $27,000 in prizes. The show included local entertainment, community organizations and vendors.
OCALA, FL
Kait 8

Beale Street Music Festival tickets on sale after two years away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale Street Music Festival is coming back to Memphis in 2022 and tickets are on sale now. 2019 was the last time Memphis experienced Beale Street Music Festival. “We’ll have three days of the hottest names in music over four stages right here in Memphis, Tennessee...
MEMPHIS, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin Art Scene returns for festive night of local arts

The Franklin Art Scene returned to downtown Franklin Friday night, coinciding with the 2021 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square ceremony, and featured an array of local artists and craftsmen spread throughout local downtown businesses. The art displayed included paintings, ceramics, mixed media pieces and even craft jewelry. The Williamson...
FRANKLIN, TN
csbsjurecord.com

Christmas choir program returns after year break

Community members gather at the “Christmas with St. Ben’s and St. John’s” concert in December of 2019, the last time the concert was held. This year, audience members will participate in poetry and responsive readings instead of singing. After a year hiatus, music students are ready to perform again at...
RELIGION
austintalks.org

Festival explores art, entrepreneurship

Adults and youth from the West Side and beyond gathered recently at the Kehrein Center for the Arts to share their talents and learn how to put their passions first. The in-person and virtual workforce readiness and music festival featured live music, a pitch competition, a mental health panel, vendors, workshops and more.
CHICAGO, IL
wineindustryadvisor.com

Winter White Wine Festival Returns to Anderson Valley for Fifteenth Year

Tickets on sale today for passport-style event, focusing on the region’s white wines, food pairings and more. – Tickets go on sale today for the 2022 Anderson Valley Winter White Wine Weekend, to be held February 19-20 – the fifteenth year this cool-climate region has celebrated its Alsatian and sparkling roots (with some splashes of Pinot Noir included).
DRINKS
WKRC

Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival return to Lebanon for 32nd year

LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - Thousands of people will enjoy a beloved old-fashioned holiday tradition Saturday, with the return of Lebanon’s Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival. The 32nd annual installation of the event includes more than 100 decorated carriages and wagons, pulled by several different breeds of horses. The shopping,...
LEBANON, OH

