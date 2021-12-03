Tempe Festival of the Arts returns after 2 years

Discerning shoppers are invited to take a break from conventional Black Friday shopping (and skip the lines) and peruse handmade works of fine art during the Naples Thanksgiving Weekend Uptown Art Festival presented by United Art Council on November 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy some time outdoors at the Naples Design District’s annual event. The world-class showcase includes a juried lineup of 150 local and visiting fine artists with thousands of creations on display in a stunning showcase of art across all mediums.

NAPLES, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO