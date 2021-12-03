Tempe Festival of the Arts returns after 2 years

Discerning shoppers are invited to take a break from conventional Black Friday shopping (and skip the lines) and peruse handmade works of fine art during the Naples Thanksgiving Weekend Uptown Art Festival presented by United Art Council on November 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy some time outdoors at the Naples Design District’s annual event. The world-class showcase includes a juried lineup of 150 local and visiting fine artists with thousands of creations on display in a stunning showcase of art across all mediums.
The Christmas Craft Fair will return this year, and will run from Dec. 3 to 5 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg. The fair had been canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re just looking forward to having a Christmas Fair,” Fairgrounds Director Dan Hults said. It’s...
Festival of Trees, the annual Utah celebration that tests how much stuff can hang on one tree, is back for its 51st year — and, for the second year in a row, it will be an online-only experience. The event — a fundraiser for Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital — runs...
After a virtual holiday arts market last year, Friends of Ganondagan is returning to its in-person Native American Winter Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can participate in holiday shopping from Native American guest vendors and at the Ganondagan gift shop, watch Iroquois social dancing, hear traditional storytelling and view ...
ROCKFORD — The pandemic-safe Festival of Lights returns for a 32nd year starting Friday night inside Sinnissippi Park, 1401 N. Second St. Featuring more than 70 lighted displays and funded through donations, the drive-thru event is a Rockford staple and holiday tradition that attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.
Many Manhattanites said they were glad to gather for the Festival of Lights tree-lighting ceremony Friday evening after last year’s event was called off because of COVID-19. The ninth-annual lighting took place at Blue Earth Plaza in downtown Manhattan. For Dustin and Kristen Spear and their daughter Emily, the event...
If you’re an art lover, you won’t want to miss the fifth annual West Palm Beach Arts Festival, coming to the Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4-5. Tom Pearson, chief executive officer of the Armory Art Center, founded the festival,...
One of our community’s favorite events, hosted FAFO board members and volunteers by Fine Arts For Ocala, was back in full glory on October 23rd and 24th, with thousands of patrons checking out 150 artists, who took home $27,000 in prizes. The show included local entertainment, community organizations and vendors.
MANHATTAN, KAN. – This Sunday Manhattan Town Center will host a special event to offer sensory-friendly photo sessions with Santa exclusively for families of children with special needs. This compassionate, sensory-friendly event allows families with children of special needs across all spectrums to experience the time-honored tradition of a Santa...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale Street Music Festival is coming back to Memphis in 2022 and tickets are on sale now. 2019 was the last time Memphis experienced Beale Street Music Festival. “We’ll have three days of the hottest names in music over four stages right here in Memphis, Tennessee...
The Franklin Art Scene returned to downtown Franklin Friday night, coinciding with the 2021 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square ceremony, and featured an array of local artists and craftsmen spread throughout local downtown businesses. The art displayed included paintings, ceramics, mixed media pieces and even craft jewelry. The Williamson...
Community members gather at the “Christmas with St. Ben’s and St. John’s” concert in December of 2019, the last time the concert was held. This year, audience members will participate in poetry and responsive readings instead of singing. After a year hiatus, music students are ready to perform again at...
Adults and youth from the West Side and beyond gathered recently at the Kehrein Center for the Arts to share their talents and learn how to put their passions first. The in-person and virtual workforce readiness and music festival featured live music, a pitch competition, a mental health panel, vendors, workshops and more.
Movement Electronic Music Festival is coming back in 2022. The event organizers have announced the dates over Memorial Day Weekend in 2022, May 28-30. Movement will also return to its home at Hart Plaza in Detroit. The house and techno festival has been cancelled the past two years because of...
Tickets on sale today for passport-style event, focusing on the region’s white wines, food pairings and more. – Tickets go on sale today for the 2022 Anderson Valley Winter White Wine Weekend, to be held February 19-20 – the fifteenth year this cool-climate region has celebrated its Alsatian and sparkling roots (with some splashes of Pinot Noir included).
After nearly two years of living in a pandemic, celebrating Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, is a bright point for Jewish people. Covid-19 has killed over 5.1 million people globally, but increased vaccination rates have allowed for a mix of virtual and in-person events this year. The old Hebrew calendar,...
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - Thousands of people will enjoy a beloved old-fashioned holiday tradition Saturday, with the return of Lebanon’s Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival. The 32nd annual installation of the event includes more than 100 decorated carriages and wagons, pulled by several different breeds of horses. The shopping,...
