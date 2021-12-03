ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Approves Adjuvant Pembrolizumab for Stage IIB or IIC Melanoma Following CR

By Kristi Rosa
onclive.com
 3 days ago

The FDA has approved pembrolizumab for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients with stage IIB or IIC melanoma following complete resection. The FDA has approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients with stage IIB or IIC melanoma following complete resection (CR). The...

www.onclive.com

