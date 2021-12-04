ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Gamethread #22: New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets

By John Fischer
allaboutthejersey.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time this season, Our Favorite Team will be in Canada tonight. It will be a short stay. They will return to Newark for their next game. Still, Canada. It is A Thing. It also wraps up a back-to-back set that began last night. The Matchup: The...

www.allaboutthejersey.com

Comments / 0

