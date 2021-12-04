ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Architecture students sweep sustainable wood design awards

By UH News
Cover picture for the articleTo introduce students to the strength and beauty of local woods that are sustainably produced in Hawaiʻi’s forests, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Architecture students earned awards at the Innovation+Imagination (I+I) Student Challenge, which is on exhibit at Hawaiʻi’s Woodshow 2021, November 20–December 5. The I+I Student...

