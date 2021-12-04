ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns Suffered a Gut-Punch Entering the NBA: ‘I Thought I Had the LeBron Effect’

By Mike Thomas
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Things had gone so smoothly for Karl-Anthony Towns before he made his way into the NBA. He dominated. He won. Then he became the first overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2015 NBA Draft. While Towns has held his own and put up some big numbers in the NBA,...

firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
Yardbarker

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns leaves game after ugly fall

Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns had himself a pretty big game in a losing effort against the Washington Wizards Wednesday evening. Towns dropped 34 points on 11-of-25 shooting while adding 10 rebounds in the 115-107 road loss in D.C. Unfortunately for the resurgent Wolves and their All-Star big,...
NBA
Sporting News

Karl-Anthony Towns injury update: Timberwolves star injures back vs. Wizards after awkward fall

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns exited tonight's 115-107 loss to the Washington Wizards after taking a hard fall late in the game. Towns injured his back after driving the hoop for a dunk with 2:14 remaining, landing awkwardly on the way down. He was immediately in visible pain, seen holding his back as he returned to the bench before leaving the game.
NBA
NESN

Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nets

Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for Friday after taking a hard fall in Wednesday’s game against the Wizards. Towns sitting out would be a massive loss to Minnesota, as he leads the team in scoring. Towns averages 24 points, nine rebounds, and 3.1 assists a game. His 24 points are also the thirteenth best in the NBA. If he does have to sit, the Timberwolves will have to rely on Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell to pick up the offensive load. Naz Reid seems likely to fill Towns’ void in the lineup if he cannot go. It’s a terrible time for the Timberwolves to lose their top scorer as they were finding their groove, winning seven of their last nine games. Minnesota is currently sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference and is coming off a loss to Washington.
NBA
NBC Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns focused on defense, both on the court and with vaccines

Karl-Anthony Towns wants to talk defense. Throughout Towns’ seven-year career, the Timberwolves have been a fixture in the bottom 10 of NBA defenses — and he took his share of the blame for that. Like many big men entering the NBA, defense and the more complex schemes of the NBA didn’t come quickly to him. While he worked to improve, there wasn’t a lot of defensive talent around him picking him up.
NBA
