Holiday shopping gets underway in earnest for many people at the end of this week, and everyone is invited to Lake City for some truly unique gift ideas at the annual craft and vendor show. The Lake City Betterment Association is hosting the event on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the newly remodeled community building. And in the following week, on Sunday, Dec. 5, Santa Claus will travel to the community building to meet with area children who can also have their photo taken with good old St. Nick from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

LAKE CITY, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO