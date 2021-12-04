Man wanted for carjacking, shooting at driver through window, police say

RIDGEWAY RD CARJACKING SUSPECT Memphis police are hoping that anyone who knows this man, wanted for carjacking another man at a Memphis hotel, will call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. (Memphis Police Department)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Take a look at the pictures below. Memphis Police are hoping that someone can help them identify this man.

According to police, the man pictured was sitting in a 2022 Buick Envision with another man on Nov. 26 at the InTown Suites Extended Stay hotel on Ridgeway Rd.

Police said that the man pictured got out of the Buick, pointed a gun at the driver and demanded that he get out of the vehicle.

When the driver refused to give up his vehicle, the gunman opened fire, shooting at the driver through the window of the brand-new ride, according to MPD.

Police said the driver wasn’t hit and took off running as the gunman took off in the vehicle.

The Buick was eventually found, authorities said, but haven’t found the gunman yet.

If you’ve seen this man or have any information about the crime, MPD wants you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

