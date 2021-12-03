ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Burglar startles Rockford couple in their own garage

By Nikelle Delgado
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Flabio Leoza said he was working on his car, in his own driveway, and only went inside for a few minutes. That was long enough for a burglar to go through his car and get inside his garage.

Leoza says he left the car unlocked and the garage door open only for a few minutes, at his house on Rural Street near Dawson Avenue.

His wife, Maria, said she started screaming when she saw the suspect was inside the garage, going through a drawer.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the suspect first opening the car in the driveway and looking through it before going inside, and coming running out once he was discovered.

Maria issued a warning to other homeowners: “All the time, watch who’s coming who is around the house. Please lock the doors all the time, people. We need protection.”

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says residents should take precautions to prevent thefts, including: “Lock your door, shut the garage door, take these precautions and be aware of your surroundings,” he said.

