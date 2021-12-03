'Medical condition' prompts Capitol riot panel to delay deposition of Trump DOJ official

T he House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot agreed to delay its deposition of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, whose attorney said he is dealing with a medical condition that prevented him from showing up this weekend.

The deposition will now take place Dec. 16, the panel announced Friday. The medical condition was not disclosed.

EX-TRUMP LAWYER JOHN EASTMAN PLANS TO PLEAD THE FIFTH TO THE JAN. 6 COMMITTEE

"Mr. Clark has informed the Select Committee of a medical condition that precludes his participation in tomorrow's meeting, and he has provided ample evidence of his claim," Tim Mulvaney, a spokesman for the committee said. "Chairman Thompson wishes Mr. Clark well."

The committee moved Wednesday to recommend that Congress hold Clark in contempt after he failed to appear in response to a subpoena. Following its recommendation, the committee received a letter indicating that he intended to plead the Fifth Amendment. In response, the committee gave Clark an opportunity to appear Saturday. Key members of the committee indicated that it would likely stop its recommendation to hold him in contempt if he made the appearance.

In its contempt report , the committee accused Clark of participating "in efforts to delegitimize the results of the 2020 presidential election."

Clark was the assistant attorney general at the time. The committee said he called on the Justice Department to send a letter to Georgia and other states calling for a special legislative session to investigate fraud in the 2020 election.

"In violation of DOJ policy and after a direct admonition from the Acting Attorney General of the United States, Mr. Clark also met with White House officials, including then-President Trump, to discuss efforts to delegitimize, disrupt or overturn the election results," the committee said in its report.

The committee also suggested that then-President Donald Trump considered installing Clark as acting attorney general but abandoned the plan after the White House counsel threatened to resign.

Another lawyer in the committee's crosshairs, John Eastman, informed the committee Friday that he plans to plead the Fifth. Eastman did legal work for Trump during his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

