Areas of fog, windy Saturday afternoon with snow showers into Sunday

DENVER (CBS4)- Winter is finally showing up across many areas of Colorado and there may be two blasts of snow possible this week. The first one is already bringing snow and rain into the mountains and western slope. Many mountains west of the continental divide should get some good accumulations by noon on Tuesday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for mountains from Steamboat down thru Telluride. (credit: CBS) There is second storm system heading for Colorado Thursday night into Saturday morning. This one looks to be more potent with much more mountain snow starting Wednesday night into Saturday morning. Credit CBS4 As the...

