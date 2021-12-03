ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Areas of fog, windy Saturday afternoon with snow showers into Sunday

By Michael Coats
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAreas of patchy freezing fog Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows will be back into the upper 20's for the Snake River Plain, with light winds around 5 MPH. For...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
potomaclocal.com

First snowfall of the season expected Wednesday morning

Forecasters said the region could see its first inch of snow for the season late Tuesday night and Wednesday. A storm system coming from the Great Plains will move into the region Tuesday night and affect the area for most of Wednesday, exiting the region Wednesday night. Forecasters expect cold...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Strong Wind Gusts Will Be Followed By Storm Bringing Snowfall To Region

An active weather pattern will start with a line of storms bringing strong gusty winds following the first storm bringing accumulating snowfall for most of the region.Snowfall totals for the midweek storm, the second of two systems that will sweep through the region in the coming days, have now bee…
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Accumulating Snowfall Possible For Baltimore Area Tuesday Night & Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A strong cold front will pass through Maryland on Monday, ushering in significantly colder air for the Mid-Atlantic region. Another system is expected to arrive in the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Numerical models continue to lean toward a scenario where some of us could see our first accumulating snowfall of the season. This is a very tricky forecast as WJZ’s meteorologists continue to monitor forecast trends. There’s a gulf between the GFS model, which forecasts roughly three inches of snow for the Baltimore metropolitan area, and the Euro model, which is calling for significantly less snowfall. Overall, there has...
BALTIMORE, MD
Q2 News

Snow this afternoon into the evening

It will stay quite cold the next couple of days as a shot of energy moves through. The cold air combined with ample moisture aloft will combine to bring snow this afternoon through the evening with 1”-2” (or slightly more) of accumulation possible in Billings and most of the surrounding area. Areas east of Yellowstone County only looking at trace amounts.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
CBS Boston

Patriots-Bills Forecast: Lake-Effect Snow Could Fall On Very Windy, Cold Monday Night Football Game In Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBS) — Mac Jones, welcome to the Northeast. The former Alabama quarterback, born and raised in Florida is about to get his first real taste of December football in adverse weather conditions. The forecast: Heavy rainfall Monday morning in Buffalo ending this afternoon. Temperatures drop sharply in the evening. By game time, temperatures will be in the mid to low 30s with winds gusting 20-40 mph. It will feel like 15-20 degrees for most of the game. What about snowfall? Buffalo sits on the eastern shore of Lake Erie. This time of year, before the lakes are frozen over, is primetime for...
BUFFALO, NY
blockclubchicago.org

Temperatures Will Plunge Monday As Chicago Faces Temperatures In The 20s, Snow

CHICAGO — Temperatures will plunge Monday and hang around the 20s at the start of the week in Chicago. Monday will see snow showers in the morning and be cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. The day will hit 32 degrees but temperatures will fall to about 23 degrees by 5 p.m. It’ll be breezy with wind gusts up to 45 mph.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Bigger End Of The Week Storm May Bring Snow To Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- Winter is finally showing up across many areas of Colorado and there may be two blasts of snow possible this week. The first one is already bringing snow and rain into the mountains and western slope. Many mountains west of the continental divide should get some good accumulations by noon on Tuesday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for mountains from Steamboat down thru Telluride. (credit: CBS) There is second storm system heading for Colorado Thursday night into Saturday morning. This one looks to be more potent with much more mountain snow starting Wednesday night into Saturday morning. Credit CBS4 As the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Advisory In Effect; Temperature Drop Monday

CHCIAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. A Wind Advisory was in effect for much of the area through noon Monday as gusts top 45 to 50 mph. It will be a very windy day with colder temperatures. Wind ADVISORY in effect until noon. Wind gusts may top 45 to 50 mph. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/QDA53bNmtA — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 6, 2021 Monday’s temperatures start in the 30s with temperatures dropping to the teens and 20s by the evening. Things stay on the colder side through Tuesday. Highs reach the 20s with light snow or flurries possible in the afternoon and continues into night. Gradually warming up through the end of the week.
CHICAGO, IL
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland weather: First snow of the season possible in Baltimore region Wednesday

The Baltimore area could get its first measurable snowfall of the season Wednesday morning, forecasters say, although it’s likely to be less than an inch. Snow is expected to start in the Baltimore region after daybreak on Wednesday, said Jeremy Geiger, forecaster for the National Weather Service. As of Monday morning, forecasted totals hovered between half an inch and three quarters of an ...
MARYLAND STATE
KXLY

More snow showers tonight, then fog on Tuesday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Snowy weather blanketed the Inland Northwest on Monday, and a few more snowflakes will fall this evening around the Palouse and I-90 from Ritzville east through Idaho. Any lingering snow clears out after 10 p.m. which leaves us with slick, icy roads and developing fog around the region.
SPOKANE, WA
local21news.com

Windy and warm today, Weather Watch Day on Wednesday for morning snow showers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today will be very mild once again with many areas approaching 60 degrees! The threat for showers will increase through the day as a cold front approaches. The wind will also pick up with gusts over 30 mph likely during the afternoon and evening. Skies will gradually clear overnight as temperatures take a big tumble back down in to the low 30's.
HARRISBURG, PA
WJBF.com

Dense Fog Advisory until 9am This Morning, Few Showers for the Afternoon

As of 8am: Dense fog advisory in effect until 9am for the CSRA. Fog is reducing visibility to less than a 1/4 mile in some locations. Later today we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a small chance for a few showers. Highs will again be warmer than average, in the mid 70s. Tonight the sky will be mostly cloudy with a few showers, morning lows in the low 50s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy