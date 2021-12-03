Areas of fog, windy Saturday afternoon with snow showers into Sunday

Forecasters said the region could see its first inch of snow for the season late Tuesday night and Wednesday. A storm system coming from the Great Plains will move into the region Tuesday night and affect the area for most of Wednesday, exiting the region Wednesday night. Forecasters expect cold...
An active weather pattern will start with a line of storms bringing strong gusty winds following the first storm bringing accumulating snowfall for most of the region.Snowfall totals for the midweek storm, the second of two systems that will sweep through the region in the coming days, have now bee…
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A strong cold front will pass through Maryland on Monday, ushering in significantly colder air for the Mid-Atlantic region.
Another system is expected to arrive in the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Numerical models continue to lean toward a scenario where some of us could see our first accumulating snowfall of the season.
This is a very tricky forecast as WJZ’s meteorologists continue to monitor forecast trends.
There’s a gulf between the GFS model, which forecasts roughly three inches of snow for the Baltimore metropolitan area, and the Euro model, which is calling for significantly less snowfall.
Overall, there has...
It will stay quite cold the next couple of days as a shot of energy moves through. The cold air combined with ample moisture aloft will combine to bring snow this afternoon through the evening with 1”-2” (or slightly more) of accumulation possible in Billings and most of the surrounding area. Areas east of Yellowstone County only looking at trace amounts.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBS) — Mac Jones, welcome to the Northeast.
The former Alabama quarterback, born and raised in Florida is about to get his first real taste of December football in adverse weather conditions.
The forecast: Heavy rainfall Monday morning in Buffalo ending this afternoon. Temperatures drop sharply in the evening. By game time, temperatures will be in the mid to low 30s with winds gusting 20-40 mph. It will feel like 15-20 degrees for most of the game.
What about snowfall?
Buffalo sits on the eastern shore of Lake Erie. This time of year, before the lakes are frozen over, is primetime for...
CHICAGO — Temperatures will plunge Monday and hang around the 20s at the start of the week in Chicago. Monday will see snow showers in the morning and be cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. The day will hit 32 degrees but temperatures will fall to about 23 degrees by 5 p.m. It’ll be breezy with wind gusts up to 45 mph.
DENVER (CBS4)- Winter is finally showing up across many areas of Colorado and there may be two blasts of snow possible this week. The first one is already bringing snow and rain into the mountains and western slope. Many mountains west of the continental divide should get some good accumulations by noon on Tuesday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for mountains from Steamboat down thru Telluride.
There is second storm system heading for Colorado Thursday night into Saturday morning. This one looks to be more potent with much more mountain snow starting Wednesday night into Saturday morning.
As the...
CHICAGO - Strong westerly winds will sweep in the coldest air of the season Monday. The high for the day already happened and most of daylight hours will be spent hovering around 30°. Factor in winds which could gust to more than 40mph, and you have a stinging combo. A...
CHCIAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping.
A Wind Advisory was in effect for much of the area through noon Monday as gusts top 45 to 50 mph. It will be a very windy day with colder temperatures.
Wind ADVISORY in effect until noon. Wind gusts may top 45 to 50 mph.
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 6, 2021
Monday’s temperatures start in the 30s with temperatures dropping to the teens and 20s by the evening.
Things stay on the colder side through Tuesday. Highs reach the 20s with light snow or flurries possible in the afternoon and continues into night.
Gradually warming up through the end of the week.
FORECAST SUMMARY: After a Sunday night cold front, chilly and windy weather can be expected today. High temperatures will reach the low 50’s for most. The Heartland will be a few degrees warmer. There will be a gusty north wind under a sunny sky. The wind will settle this evening. A light freeze will highlight […]
The Baltimore area could get its first measurable snowfall of the season Wednesday morning, forecasters say, although it’s likely to be less than an inch. Snow is expected to start in the Baltimore region after daybreak on Wednesday, said Jeremy Geiger, forecaster for the National Weather Service. As of Monday morning, forecasted totals hovered between half an inch and three quarters of an ...
SPOKANE, Wash.– Snowy weather blanketed the Inland Northwest on Monday, and a few more snowflakes will fall this evening around the Palouse and I-90 from Ritzville east through Idaho. Any lingering snow clears out after 10 p.m. which leaves us with slick, icy roads and developing fog around the region.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today will be very mild once again with many areas approaching 60 degrees! The threat for showers will increase through the day as a cold front approaches. The wind will also pick up with gusts over 30 mph likely during the afternoon and evening. Skies will gradually clear overnight as temperatures take a big tumble back down in to the low 30's.
As of 8am: Dense fog advisory in effect until 9am for the CSRA. Fog is reducing visibility to less than a 1/4 mile in some locations. Later today we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a small chance for a few showers. Highs will again be warmer than average, in the mid 70s. Tonight the sky will be mostly cloudy with a few showers, morning lows in the low 50s.
