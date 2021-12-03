ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Fourth Avenue street fair returns for winter 2021

By Maria Arey
 3 days ago
After being canceled three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fourth Avenue street fair returns for winter 2021.

Next weekend, the 51st annual 2021 winter street fair will take place Dec.10-12 from 10 a.m. - dusk every day, according to the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association. The fair typically brings hundreds of thousands of people during the three-days bringing the community together while imparting tradition.

With hundreds of vendors and artists setting up at the fair, attendees can look forward to the following:

  • Local Fourth Avenue merchants
  • Food trucks
  • Musicians (Desert Diamond Casinos Main Stage at 7th Street and 4th Avenue)
  • Local performing art groups (Community Stage at 5th Street and 4th Avenue)
  • Additional family-friendly activities, including a kids zone (W 7th Street and 4th Avenue)

To assure the health and safety of the community, fair organizers say there will be sanitization stations throughout the fair and masks will be available. Those who are experiencing flu-like or COVID symptoms are asked not to attend.

For more information about the winter street fair, click here .

Comments / 11

USNNAMVET6872
2d ago

this will spread the virus you know people ain't going to wear a mask what for the mask does not do any good anyway.

Reply
3
 

KGUN 9 Tucson News

North Rim closes for winter

The highway to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is barricaded for winter and authorities urge drivers heading into snow country to be cautious, particularly if GPS or navigation apps recommend taking alternative routes.
TRAFFIC
