'What Is a Black Life Worth?': Lawyer Angry Over $250K Bond for Cop Charged in Killing
At a hearing Friday, Jason Meade pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and reckless homicide and requested that his case be moved to federal...www.newsweek.com
At a hearing Friday, Jason Meade pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and reckless homicide and requested that his case be moved to federal...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 9