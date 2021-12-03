ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

'What Is a Black Life Worth?': Lawyer Angry Over $250K Bond for Cop Charged in Killing

By Ayumi Davis
 3 days ago
At a hearing Friday, Jason Meade pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and reckless homicide and requested that his case be moved to federal...

State
Ohio State
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Charged With Murder Said He Shot At A Group Of White Teens in Self-Defense

Around 1 a.m. on June 14, 2020, 21-year-old Marc Wilson, who is Black, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Emma Rigdon, who is white, left a Taco Bell in Statesboro, Georgia. At a stoplight, they pulled up next to a pickup truck. Wilson’s lawyers say that at least one of the white teenagers inside the truck shouted the n-word and “your lives don’t matter.”
STATESBORO, GA
International Business Times

Texas Woman Allegedly Killed By Husband Over $250K Life Insurance Policy

A case was presented by prosecutors in court against a Texas man, whose wife was found dead with a gunshot wound and a bag wrapped around her head, as authorities believe he allegedly killed the woman over a $250K life insurance policy. The victim, Yuanhua Liang, 48, had texted her...
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Ohio Deputy Charged With Murder In Death Of Casey Goodson Jr.

Welp, it only took just under a year, but the former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed Casey Goodson Jr. in Columbus, Ohio, On December 4, of last year has finally been charged with murder. According to WBNS 10, ex-deputy Jason Meade—the 17-year police veteran who somehow wasn’t...
OHIO STATE
The Free Press

EXPLAINER: What is ex-cop charged with in Wright death?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A white suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright, a Black man, said she meant to use her Taser to try to stop him from fleeing during an attempted arrest but accidentally grabbed her gun instead. A jury has been seated...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
kurv.com

Lawyers For Former Cop Accused Of Killing Woman Ask For Change Of Venue

The attorneys for a former Fort Worth police officer accused in the shooting death of a woman are asking for a change of venue. Aaron Dean’s lawyers filed a motion on Monday that his murder trial be moved out of Tarrant County. The request claims Dean won’t be able to get a fair trial in the county because of the extensive media coverage of the case.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC4 Columbus

FULL VIDEO: Jason Meade in court on murder charges

Jason Meade, who turned himself in voluntarily after being charged Thursday, is facing two counts of murder and one of reckless homicide in the death of Goodson on Dec. 4, 2020. At his arraignment hearing, bond was set at $270,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc11.com

3 'violent' escaped inmates have Tasers, remain at large

The search is on for three "violent" inmates who remain at large days after escaping from a Georgia jail, authorities said. Tyree Williams Jr., 33; Brandon Pooler, 24; Dennis Penix Jr., 28; and two other inmates fled the Pulaski County Jail, about 130 miles south of Atlanta, on the night of Nov. 12, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BET

A Black Missouri Man Was Killed By White Neighbor Claiming Self-Defense

On November 3rd at 11:45 am, 28-year-old Justin King was shot and killed by his white neighbor, and witnesses are disputing the police’s chain of events as an attempted home invasion. According to NBC News, The Crawford County Sheriff's Department in Bourbon, Missouri said the homeowner "feared for his life”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

