ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, OK

NTSB: Man killed in helicopter crash was training his son

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PERRY, Okla. (AP) — The person killed in a weekend helicopter crash in Oklahoma was teaching his son crop-dusting techniques when the aircraft crashed, federal investigators reported Friday.

In a preliminary report, the National Transportation Safety Board said the man killed in the Nov. 28 crash was a full-time air ambulance pilot who did seasonal, part-time crop dusting.

He was demonstrating low-level crop-dusting flight and was flying at 25 mph 50 feet above the ground when the chopper rolled left, crashed and burned near Perry, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City.

The son escaped with serious injuries, but his father died.

Authorities have not named the father or son.

The report notes that before the helicopter rolled, the the pilot and student were looking at a coyote in a field. The NTSB did not say more on that detail.

The NTSB said that the winds were light with no turbulence at the time of the crash.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Biden to offer warning to Putin

President Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin on a high-stakes video call Tuesday that the United States is prepared to impose harsh economic consequences on Moscow if it goes through with a military invasion of Ukraine. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with its...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games, amid an increasingly bitter feud over the Biden administration’s decision not to send officials over human rights concerns. The U.S. is attempting to interfere...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Perry, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Perry, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Perry, OK
Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Cruise ship disembarks in New Orleans with at least 17 COVID cases, including a "probable" Omicron infection

New Orleans — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 17 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said the ship was disembarked amid efforts to prevent any spread into the community. At least one of the infected crew members is suspected to have the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Louisiana Department of Health said late Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Ambulance#Accident#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

674K+
Followers
358K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy