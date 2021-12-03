ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

State Department Employees Working in Uganda Had iPhones Hacked With NSO Group Software

By Lora Korpar
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
NSO Group said it would investigate the incident, and, if it showed NSO technology was in fact used, terminate the customers and seek legal action against...

