Crown Point, IN

Crown Point Parents Worry About Mask Mandate Being Lifted As COVID Case Numbers Are On The Rise

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

One Indiana school district is about to...

chicago.cbslocal.com

fox29.com

Denver revives mask mandate, other cities relax rules amid rising COVID-19 cases

With COVID-19 cases rising once again in the U.S., some municipalities are having to decide whether to stick with mask mandates or drop them. This week, Washington, D.C. dropped its indoor mask mandate. Private businesses can still require mask-wearing and masks are still required on public transportation. "Instead of following...
DENVER, PA
westernmassnews.com

Local college mandates COVID booster as cases rise

The first case of the new variant was confirmed in California, that person traveling from South Africa. One local doctor said this variant is even more transmissible than the Delta variant.
COLLEGES
Syracuse.com

Western NY county returns to mask mandate, warns of more phases due to rise in Covid cases

A county in Western New York is returning to a mask mandate amid a rise in Covid-19 cases. WIVB reports Erie County will require masks be worn in all indoor, public locations starting Tuesday at 6 a.m. as part of a four-phase plan announced by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Masks must be worn by patrons age 2 and older in bars, restaurants, grocery stores, theaters, barber shops, beauty parlors, gyms, fitness centers, hotels, banks, entertainment venues and all other places open to the public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kait 8

Flu shot numbers low as COVID cases rise

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With rising COVID cases and the new Omicron variant, many people are rushing to get their vaccine. But experts say there is another shot you should also consider getting. With nearly 14 million fewer people getting their flu shots this year than in 2020, flu cases...
JONESBORO, AR
The Northwestern

The Oshkosh Area School District has extended its mask mandate through Jan. 7 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The district will require all students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings in all district buildings to maintain in-person learning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. “We remain committed to providing in-person instruction for our students for the 2021-22 school year in a healthy and safe environment,” Superintendent Bryan Davis said in a statement.
OSHKOSH, WI
CBS Philly

Delta Variant Currently ‘Causing Much More Harm’ As Omicron Arrives In Philadelphia Area, Penn Medicine Doctor Warns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 cases are surging again nationwide, mostly from the delta variant, but officials are closely watching omicron, which is here and likely to spread fast. The U.S. on Monday imposed testing requirements for international travelers, all in an effort to slow the rise in COVID cases. Health officials are busy tracking COVID-19 to determine which variants are spreading and where, but most agree, it won’t be long before the newest variant omicron infects many more people. They’re still unsure how much risk it poses. The omicron variant is now confirmed in at least 17 states, including the first local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

‘Very Frustrating’: Crown Point Parents Worry About Mask Optional Rule At Schools As COVID Case Numbers Are Rising

CHICAGO (CBS) — Maryland joins the list of states with cases of the new omicron COVID variant. Three people, all in the Baltimore area, tested positive. One person recently traveled to South Africa. Meanwhile, a new study found that omicron is at least two times more likely to re-infect COVID-19 survivors, compared to other variants. With that new variant, and case numbers rising, one Indiana school district is about to make a surprising move by lifting its mask mandate. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports from Crown Point where the entire district will become mask optional next week. The mask optional policy goes...
CROWN POINT, IN

