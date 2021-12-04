Crown Point Parents Worry About Mask Mandate Being Lifted As COVID Case Numbers Are On The Rise

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 cases are surging again nationwide, mostly from the delta variant, but officials are closely watching omicron, which is here and likely to spread fast. The U.S. on Monday imposed testing requirements for international travelers, all in an effort to slow the rise in COVID cases. Health officials are busy tracking COVID-19 to determine which variants are spreading and where, but most agree, it won’t be long before the newest variant omicron infects many more people. They’re still unsure how much risk it poses. The omicron variant is now confirmed in at least 17 states, including the first local...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO