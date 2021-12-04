Crown Point Parents Worry About Mask Mandate Being Lifted As COVID Case Numbers Are On The Rise

A county in Western New York is returning to a mask mandate amid a rise in Covid-19 cases. WIVB reports Erie County will require masks be worn in all indoor, public locations starting Tuesday at 6 a.m. as part of a four-phase plan announced by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Masks must be worn by patrons age 2 and older in bars, restaurants, grocery stores, theaters, barber shops, beauty parlors, gyms, fitness centers, hotels, banks, entertainment venues and all other places open to the public.
Comments / 0