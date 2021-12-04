ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Confirms Its First Case of Omicron Variant in Fully Vaccinated Traveler

By Jennifer Millman
NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey became the latest in a growing list of states to detect the omicron variant; five cases have already been confirmed in New York. At this point, there is no U.S. data to suggest that the variant first identified in South Africa is more lethal or a higher reinfection risk...

tel 1
2d ago

We need to know this when people get the virus if they’ve been vaccinated or not and those that had difficulty after the vaccination!

James Haluska
3d ago

The vaccines are failing but trust the science without question.

Amy
3d ago

Get vaccinated but the first one in NJ spreading it is fully vaccinated

