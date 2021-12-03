ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies have three players out, one doubtful at Dallas on Saturday

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

The Grizzlies could be extremely shorthanded when they take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Memphis will be without Ja Morant (knee sprain), Kyle Anderson (back soreness) and Sam Merrill (ankle sprain) for the second straight game. They are all listed as out.

Memphis will also likely be without rookie Ziaire Williams, who is listed as doubtful (knee soreness). Williams has not played since Nov. 28.

In Williams’ absence, fellow rookie Santi Aldama has moved into the rotation. Aldama scored a career-high 18 points in the Grizzlies’ 73-point win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

“Everybody wants to play,” Aldama said on Thursday night. “I’ve been working really hard to stay ready. I want to help the team win.”

And the forward might play an even larger role against the Mavericks, because Brandon Clarke, who also has knee soreness, is listed as questionable.

If Clarke is unable to go, that would mean the Grizzlies would be missing four usual rotation players. Morant, Williams, Anderson and Clarke have combined to average nearly 45 points per game this season.

