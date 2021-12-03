ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police say woman 'clipped' 4 juveniles with vehicle after fight in south valley

By Caitlin Lilly
Fox5 KVVU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that four juveniles were "clipped" by a vehicle after a fight...

Lori Woo
2d ago

What happened to the nursery rhymes like " sticks and stones will break bones but words will never hurt you" SOME people have gone insane...perfect example!

3
Yah...Ok
2d ago

People might wanna remember this thing called consequences for your actions. Keep your feelings in check..

