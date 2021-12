WARMINSTER, PA — Warminster Township Police Department is investigating credit card fraud after receiving a complaint. Authorities state that on November 20th, 2021, members of the Warminster Township Police Department took a fraud report from Walmart (100 East Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974). The victim stated that she believed her wallet was stolen at some point between 5:00 and 5:30 PM at that store on that date. The victim was advised by her bank that her debit card was activated in an attempted purchase at 5:32 PM in the amount of $1,241.28 at Walmart. The person pictured is the suspect who attempted to use the victim’s card.

WARMINSTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO