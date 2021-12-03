A moment of triumph in a year of tragedy for Mount Tabor High School

Louis Brown of Franklin High School has been named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA)/Green Bay Packers Coach of the Year. Brown's 11th season as the head coach of Franklin High School ended with the school's second football state championship. On Nov. 19, the Sabers completed a perfect 14-0 season with a 38-17 victory over Sun Prairie in the WIAA Division 1 state championship at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Late in the first quarter, the game was tied 3-3 until quarterback Myles Burkett connected with receiver Reese Osgood for an 88-yard touchdown. From there, Brown and the Sabers took control of the game and never looked back as they hoisted the golden football trophy for the first time since 2006. Brown was the defensive coordinator for the 2006 state championship team, and was head coach in 2013 and 2016 when Franklin was state runner-up. For Brown, the senior leadership that this team had and their ability to persevere this season is what really set them apart.

FRANKLIN, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO