A moment of triumph in a year of tragedy for Mount Tabor High School

By EDDIE WOOTEN
Winston-Salem Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Burrell's response to his coach, Patrick Cromwell, might not have been the most important. Before that moment at the state cross country championship race could take place, the boys team members needed to accept an invitation as freshmen or newcomers to become a part of a family, a small but...

thestokesnews.com

Wildcat girls rebound against Mount Tabor

WINSTON-SALEM — One week ago West Stokes’ girls’ basketball team lost on a half-court buzzer-beater to R.J. Reynolds in the Mary Garber Tournament. On Monday, the Cats roared back and beat Mount Tabor on the road 42-18 behind Hannah Davis’ first double-double of the season, with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh releases statement on Oxford High School tragedy

Oxford High School, a school in Michigan, underwent an unthinkable tragedy early in the week. The school and community were rocked by a shooting that took the lives of at least 4 students. Michigan announced on Wednesday that the Wolverines would be honoring the school and community with a special...
HIGH SCHOOL
Detroit News

Amazing moments from the 2021 Michigan high school football finals

The Michigan high school state football finals Nov. 26-27 at Ford Field provided memories that last a lifetime for players and fans as championships were awarded in eight divisions over two days. There was a stunning 28-point comeback in a game where the teams combined for more than 100 points....
MICHIGAN STATE
Winston-Salem Journal

Putting a Sun Belt championship loss and Appalachian State football success into perspective

With Appalachian State’s football team waiting for its bowl matchup against Western Kentucky, now is a good time for perspective. Make no mistake, App State has been a dominant program no matter the level – the Mountaineers have accumulated 12 seasons of double-digits wins since the turn of the century, and five of those, including this season, have come since joining the Sun Belt. They’ve won four conference championships in seven seasons as a Football Bowl Subdivision school, not far removed from having won three straight I-AA/FCS national championships.
COLLEGE SPORTS
