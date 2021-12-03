A moment of triumph in a year of tragedy for Mount Tabor High School

WHEN BROOKLYN HARKER made the varsity football team in early fall, no one knew what to expect, including the other Chapel Hill High School players. She was, after all, the first girl to play for the team in the school's 105-year history. Her teammates assumed she'd play at kicker or another non-contact position, but then she lined up at free safety for the first preseason scrimmage of the year. On Harker's third play of the afternoon, their opponent, Raleigh, North Carolina-based private school Ravenscroft, handed the ball off to its running back. Harker got there first and delivered him a blow to the right shoulder that spun him around and led to a tackle out of bounds. The celebratory roar from the sidelines was more in line with a playoff touchdown than a preseason tackle.
