Five Star Wide Receiver Makai Lemon Announces USC Commitment

By Claudette Montana Pattison
 3 days ago

Los Alamitos (Calif.) wide receiver Makai Lemon announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on Friday.

Lemon originally committed to Oklahoma, but withdrew his pledge following Lincoln Riley's departure from OU.

“Coach Riley is my guy and coach Simmons is awesome,” Lemon told 247Sports. “Those are the guys I wanted to play for and with both of them at USC now, it just made sense.

I still remember when I first got the USC offer, it was incredible,” Lemon said. “That was my dream school growing up, I loved the Trojans and I love living in SoCal. I picked Oklahoma because of the offensive fit and I loved the coaching staff."

The 2023 prospect is ranked as the No. 22 player nationally according to 247Sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzOqS_0dDh63a500
USA TODAY

Lemon's commitment is the third flip from Oklahoma to USC this week. On Tuesday, 23' QB Malachi Nelson announced his pledge to the Trojans, 22' RB Raleek Brown followed on Thursday.

