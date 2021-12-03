ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Texas wind turbines might choose to ‘winterize’ differently than those in colder climates

By Maggie Glynn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (Nexstar) — A report released by the International Energy Agency is projecting a 95% increase in renewable energy capacity across the world over the next five years – a trend Texas is sure to follow, as ERCOT projects solar, wind and storage power to double by the end of...

everythinglubbock.com

Senator Ted Cruz backs Bitcoin miners’ plan to fix Texas Power Grid

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The bitcoin mining community says they have the solution to maintaining the perfect balance the power grid needs to run smoothly. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said he agrees. “A lot of the discussion around bitcoin views Bitcoin as a consumer of energy. The perspective I’m...
AFP

Texas bears brunt of US plastic pollution

Former shrimper Diane Wilson watches in disgust as a Taiwan-owned factory in Texas spews millions of plastic pellets into the Matagorda Bay. In particular she is battling white pellets, called nurdles, that factories near the coast release by the millions.
windpowermonthly.com

New Japanese owner and Nordex turbines for 300MW wind farm in Texas

Nordex has confirmed an order to supply 67 N155/4.X turbines, in 4.5MW operating mode, for the 300MW El Sauz El Sauz (300MW) OnshoreWillacy County, Texas, USA, North America Click to see full details wind farm in Willacy County, Texas, which was acquired this week by Jera Americas, a subsidiary of Japanese utility Jera. The order includes a five-year service contract for turbines.
GreenBiz

How the US will pick locations for all those offshore wind turbines

The Biden administration has announced ambitious plans to scale up leasing for offshore wind energy projects along the Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific coasts. In an announcement released Oct. 13, the U.S. Department of the Interior stated that it will "use the best available science as well as knowledge from ocean users and other stakeholders to minimize conflict with existing uses and marine life." University of Massachusetts Boston public policy scholar David W. Cash, who worked at senior levels in state government for a decade, describes how this process works.
NOLA.com

Trouble in the wind: Offshore turbine farms complicate fishing, shrimping

POINT JUDITH, R.I. - Robert Ballinger watches every inch of a long green net as it unfurls from a spool on the back of this boat, the Lena Pearl, one of dozens of fishing vessels packed into a tiny harbor in America’s smallest state. He’s concentrating, looking for any tears or debris that might cause trouble next time he’s trawling off the coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
energynews.us

Iowa company uses wood chipper to recycle wind turbines

Note to readers: Midwest Energy News is taking a break for the holiday and will be back on Monday, Nov. 29. Thank you for reading!. WIND: An Iowa company uses a large wood chipper to grind old wind turbines to be recycled, though the process has drawn opposition from wind energy opponents. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)
theprowersjournal.com

Update on Wind Turbine Longevity from LUB

Through the end of October, the plant’s wind turbines have generated 10,729.10 MWh’s of electricity which is about 2.89% lower than the same period a year ago. Crews discovered trace amounts of metal shavings in the gearbox filter of turbine T-4 and they will flush and replace the gearbox oil. The turbines have an average capacity factor of 32.15% which is lower than last year by about 1.06%. T3 and T2 turbines generate the most power, in that order while the Springfield unit, due to weather and wind, continues to out-produce the rest at 41.98%. Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, noted the turbines, which were erected in 2003 have an average life-span of 20 years and parts are becoming harder to locate. He attributed the longevity to the units to a continued maintenance program. “We try to keep enough parts on hand for replacement, but we can’t stockpile every part for our needs,” he explained, adding that 2020 was the third best year for turbine power output.
LAMAR, CO
CBS DFW

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Arrives In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The first known Texas case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been identified in a resident of Harris County. The patient in her 40s was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. According to a tweet from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the patient had no recent travel history.
KVUE

Another La Niña winter: What does that mean for Central Texas and the potential for a deep freeze?

AUSTIN, Texas — Dec. 1 marked the first day of meteorological winter and, after last winter, Central Texans are wondering what this one will bring to the area. La Niña conditions have developed in the Pacific and are expected to continue through the winter. The La Niña conditions caused a warm November and a warm start to December. La Niña will continue being a big influencer on the weather in Central Texas throughout the winter months.
Minnesota Reformer

The US biofuel mandate helps farmers but harms the environment | Opinion

If you’ve pumped gas at a U.S. service station over the past decade, you’ve put biofuel in your tank. Thanks to the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS, almost all gasoline sold nationwide is required to contain 10% ethanol – a fuel made from plant sources, mainly corn. With the recent rise in pump prices, […] The post The US biofuel mandate helps farmers but harms the environment | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
