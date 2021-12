NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public of an inmate who died while in custody. According to officials, Jose Loredo, 62, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on Aug. 22, 2020. After being convicted of a DWI, he was sent back to the Nacogdoches County Jail while awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO