ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How new Texas law could impact what topics educators can discuss in classroom

By Roxie Bustamante
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vihtl_0dDh32sP00

Educators, a law expert, and a Houston parent weighed in on a new Texas law that could impact how educators address racism and "controversial," or debated, topics in the classroom.

The new Texas law states teachers will not be forced to teach "widely controversial issues" or public policies. It stems back to Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to take more restrictive measures to stop the 'critical race theory' from being taught in Texas public schools.

SEE RELATED STORY: What is critical race theory? Explaining the discipline that Texas' governor wants to 'abolish'

Andrew Dewey, the secretary-treasurer for Houston Federation of Teachers, said the law does not define what is considered "controversial" or who and how the law will be enforced.

"The fact of the matter is critical race theory, number one, most people have no idea what it is. It is not taught in public schools in Texas at this time," Dewey said. "The Texas State Curriculum is called the TEKS, the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, and there's no reference to critical race theory in there at all. Now, what the law says we can't teach socially and politically controversial subjects, and that's where the vagueness of this is."

SEE RELATED: Texas' 'critical race theory' may be tricky for teachers to navigate

Colleen Schmidt, a Houston ISD teacher, said the new law has already impacted how educators are looking at their curriculum and what they can be able to say when students ask questions or compare what's happening in current events related to the topic.

"We just don't know what the consequences may be if we teach it in a way someone doesn't like," Schmidt said.

Another requirement is that at least one teacher and an administrator will have to go through a civics training program, aimed to train educators on how to address race and racism in their lesson plans.

"That won't be implemented for a couple of years until the Texas Education Agency can actually create it," Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University said. "Unfortunately, what is going to happen is, many school administrators and teachers are going to be spending time trying to figure this law out and how they abide by it, rather than focusing on the education of our children."

The TEA has not yet released new guidance regarding the law.

For updates on this story, follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 31

1776 FJB
2d ago

It's a shame! I will teach and make sure my kids know history the true history not the I don't want to hurt others feelings history by censoring it.

Reply
4
Wayne Gouin
3d ago

what do you want to kids to.learn in school. how. to lie. cheat. steal. kill. !! or we can teach them. laws. mean nothing. ! and it's ok to. do anything you want.

Reply
4
D Glenn
2d ago

CRT is Life how do you teach children about the past, without telling them the entire history of this country. What I see is they don't want their White children to know how violent and evil their ancestors were.

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ketr.org

New law limits how race, slavery and history are taught in Texas schools

The so-called “critical race theory” law prohibits teachers from discussing “a widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs.”. A more restrictive law designed to keep “critical race theory” out of Texas public schools became law Dec. 2. Under the new law, a “teacher may not...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Ban On Mask Mandates In Public Schools Is Back In Place

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The ban on mask mandates in Texas public schools is back in place. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily restored Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools to protect against COVID-19. Gov. Abbott tweeted Wednesday evening, “GREAT NEWS: My Executive Order...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
hhsbroadcaster.com

Explainer: What is the Texas abortion law?

On September 1, 2021, A Texas law went into effect that banned most abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy—which is well before many women even recognize they are pregnant. Since the Supreme Court ruled that abortion was a constitutional right, Texas has been labeled as having the most restrictive state regarding access to abortion resources.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
ABC13 Houston

DOJ sues Texas over redistricting, saying the new maps discriminate

The Justice Department is suing the state of Texas over its newly redistricted congressional and state legislature maps, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday. Garland said Texas violated the Voting Rights Act by drawing redistricting maps that disenfranchise African American and Latino voters. "The complaint we filed today alleges that...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Don Huffines Officially Files For 2022 Texas Governor Race

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Don Huffines officially filed to run in the 2022 election for Texas Governor today, challenging incumbent Greg Abbott and other potential rivals. In a statement, Huffines emphasized his conservative values and that he is “challenging Gov. Greg Abbott from the right in the Texas Republican primary.”
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Here are the candidates vying for Texas governor in 2022

Only 14 days remain for Texans seeking the state's highest office to officially file for the state's gubernatorial primaries and so far at least six have announced their candidacies for governor in 2022. Candidates entering the race are looking to replace incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, who on Nov. 23 filed to run for his third consecutive term as governor.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

POLL QUESTION: Will Texas' new bail law work?

There are 7 new laws that went into effect today in Texas, including SB 6, which now requires cash bail for those accused of violent crimes. Republican state senator Paul Bettencourt, who sponsored the bill, says it was long overdue. "Simply put, we don't want violent criminals released on to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Texas#Texas Education Agency#Classroom#Teks
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Buttigieg Explains How Infrastructure Plan Will Impact Texas

Texas stands to get more than $27 billion for roads, highways and bridges after President Joe Biden signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill earlier this month. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg explained what the law means for Texas. “Part of what you are going to see is an expansion of...
TEXAS STATE
texannews.net

What is the new outside leash law in Texas?

On Jan. 18, 2022, a new law in the state of Texas makes it illegal to leave dogs chained up outside without shelter. This includes any type of chain or weighed-down restraints. This law was passed by Gov. Gregg Abbott who states, “Texas is no place for micro-managing and over-criminalization.”
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS DFW

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Arrives In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The first known Texas case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been identified in a resident of Harris County. The patient in her 40s was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. According to a tweet from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the patient had no recent travel history.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Harris County woman contracts first known omicron case in Texas

A Harris County woman has contracted the omicron COVID variant, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. This is the first publicly identified case in Texas. The variant, identified over the Thanksgiving holiday in South Africa, drew concern from global health officials because of its mutations that are thought to make it more infectious and possibly more resistant to the vaccines.
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
100K+
Followers
10K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy