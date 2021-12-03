ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist's larger-than-life pieces offer intimate view of Black culture

By Kemberly Richardson
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- A young artist from New Jersey who paints powerful works depicting Black culture is having his first solo exhibit in Manhattan. The collection of Tyler Ballon's works is at the Jeffrey Deitch gallery in SoHo, and the 25-year-old says his paintings are meant to counter the negative narrative...

IN THIS ARTICLE
