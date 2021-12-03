ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Burning Scented Candles For Too Long Could Turn Your Nostrils Black Inside

NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vnPw_0dDh2Ykx00

In a TikTok video, the verified @lifeofadoctor explains a viral TikTok clip of a woman freaking out after discovering the inside of her nostrils turned black when she fell asleep next to her scented candle that she left burning all night.

The doctor explained "That black substance is actually called soot and it's a substance that gets produced when you burn candles for too long over the stated time.

@lifeofadoctor

Dangers of scented candles #doctorsoftiktok #candle #learnontiktok #edutok

♬ Death By Glamour - Toby Fox

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Erykah Badu Introduces Fans To Her 27-Year-Old Fiancé, Responds To Age Critics

Erykah Badu isn't sure why, in most articles about her, journalists feel a need to mention her age. After showing off her love with her partner JaRon Adkison this week, gossip articles were posted on several websites about the age difference between them. Adkison is reportedly 27-years-old and Badu is 50-years-old (forgive me, legend!), so folks have naturally had questions about how they're able to have such a strong bond despite having twenty-three years between them.
CELEBRITIES
InspireMore

Missing Dog Loses His Mind With Joy When He Reunites With Family After 2 Long Yrs.

A family in Wisconsin felt like they won the lottery when they were reunited with their very own Payday!. Payday the dog went missing two years ago. His parents, Dwight and Melissa, were devastated by the loss of their family pet, especially when they saw how crushed their now-12-year-old daughter was. But fate intervened when Dwight forgot to shut off the TV when he went to sleep one night.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Fox
Indy100

Woman’s amazing reaction to landing a new job goes viral after being captured on CCTV

A young woman’s joyous reaction to landing a new job has gone viral after she was caught on CCTV dancing in the car park.The heartwarming clip was shared on social media by the woman’s new boss, Dakara Spence, with the caption: “So I just hired this young girl and this was her response.”The CCTV footage from outside The Spot Sports Bar and Grill in Georgia, US, shows the successful candidate walking into the car park and stopping to look around to see if she’s alone, before breaking out into a celebratory dance. ...
THEATER & DANCE
ABC 4

Christmas scented candles to start off the holidays

We are counting down to Christmas and highlighting local businesses this month. Today we are breathing in the Christmas air with candles for all. Owner of Vidas Wax Works, Chanda McConnell joined Deena today to share about her hand-poured candles. McConnell started this business back in 2019. Her company is...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scented Candles#Glamour#Soot#Tiktok#Lifeofadoctor
dexerto.com

Amouranth stuns fans with insane $1M birthday gift to herself

Twitch streamer and internet famous content creator Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa shocked fans by revealing she bought herself a $1M birthday gift, just weeks after spending the same amount on a 7-Eleven location. Amouranth has been making some serious business moves as of late, frequently documenting them on Twitter and sharing...
TV & VIDEOS
SPY

We’ve Got 80+ Awesome Stocking Stuffers for Absolutely Everyone on Your Christmas Shopping List

With Thanksgiving now behind us, Christmas will be here before you know it. Here at SPY, we love looking for gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and we think that picking out the best stocking stuffers is something of an art form. We’re always on the lookout for fun new stocking stuffer ideas, and we think we’ve found some awesome options for 2021. Oh, the stocking stuffer. A Christmas tradition that is devilishly tough to do right. It’s one thing to get a gift, but an entirely different battle altogether when that gift has to be small enough to...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
bravotv.com

Heavenly Kimes Shows Her "Beautiful Babies" in Matching Holiday Pajamas

Dr. Heavenly Kimes seldom posts pictures with her three children, but when she does, they're always worth the wait. The Married to Medicine cast member recently shared not one, but two adorable photos of her and her family getting into the holiday spirit while sporting matching pajamas. In the first...
CELEBRITIES
maggrand.com

US Personal trainer confronts ‘creepy old guy’ staring at her while she exercises at gym (VIDEO)

A female personal trainer in the United States has been praised on social media for confronting a “creepy” guy at the gym who was staring at her while she exercised. Heidi Aragon, who posts to the popular video-sharing platform TikTok under the handle @fit_with_heidi, shared the clip with the caption: “Don’t sit there and tell me you’re not doing something; when I have proof.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
Glam.com

10 Scented Candles You Need in Your Life … Like, Now

Scented candles have grown in popularity over the last decade, and it’s no wonder. The amazing scents and jars and décor that are part of the package make them a wonderful addition to anyone’s home or holiday table. Scented candles have the ability to transport you to a specific time...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Allrecipes.com

Make Your House Smell like the Holidays With These 5 Beautifully Scented Recipes

Stifado is a traditional Greek stew that can be made with beef, rabbit, or pork and almost always includes whole pearl onions and a fragrant braising liquid. The wine, tomatoes, and orange zest in this one combine for a piquant aroma that intermingles with the sweet and peppery notes of cinnamon and nutmeg.
RECIPES
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy