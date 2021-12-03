Burning Scented Candles For Too Long Could Turn Your Nostrils Black Inside
In a TikTok video, the verified @lifeofadoctor explains a viral TikTok clip of a woman freaking out after discovering the inside of her nostrils turned black when she fell asleep next to her scented candle that she left burning all night.
The doctor explained "That black substance is actually called soot and it's a substance that gets produced when you burn candles for too long over the stated time.
@lifeofadoctor
Dangers of scented candles #doctorsoftiktok #candle #learnontiktok #edutok♬ Death By Glamour - Toby Fox
