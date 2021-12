A&E waiting times in Scotland in October were the worst since records began, new figures show.Just 73.5% of patients who presented at emergency departments were seen within the four-hour target set out by the Scottish Government According to figures from Public Health Scotland, the proportion of patients waiting less than four hours fell from 76.1% in September.The monthly figure has been steadily dropping throughout the pandemic, but the Scottish Government claims the performance is better in Scotland than any other country in the UK.Throughout October, 6,8% of patients (8,181) waited longer than eight hours before being admitted to hospital or...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 HOURS AGO