Effingham Junior High puts finishing touches on facility upgrades

For those who haven’t been to Effingham Junior High School in a while, their reactions might be similar to what the father of Assistant Principal Kelsey Baker had when his daughter showed him around the newly renovated school earlier this year.

“My dad went to high school in this building,” Baker said. “This summer, I showed him through the old high school (and) he didn’t believe it, to be honest with you. He was like, ‘Wow! This building has changed completely.’ He was amazed.”

After three years of renovations to the building, students and staff at EJHS are in agreement that the upgrades are top-notch. Finishing touches are being placed on the building, putting an end to a project that took what had been a building steeped in tradition — but sorely out of date — into the 21st century.

“The facility that they were in was outdated,” said Chris Robards, project manager for Poettker Construction of Breese, the company contracted for the initiative. “This was something that brought them closer to the age that they are in now.”

The building, which used to house Effingham High School before it moved across the street in 1998, was originally built in 1936. An extension to the building was installed in the 1960s.

The facility was upgraded to make it an inviting place for students and staff, and also to make it safer. Robards said that the school needed major repairs to a variety of mechanical systems that allow the building to function during the school day.

“There was a lot of health/life/safety upgrades, whether it was through mechanical or lighting systems,” Robards said.

The renovations were conducted over the last three summers. During the summer of 2019, the district engaged in the first phase, largely revolving around the first floor and the entrances to the building. The need for a safer, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant entrance helped to focus that part of the project, with Robards and Poettker making the necessary upgrades to that floor and the rooms contained within it.

“We knew we wanted the safe entrance first,” said Jason Fox, assistant superintendent for Unit 40 Schools. “(We said,) ‘Okay, what areas are around that safe entrance that we can do as Phase 1?’”

During those first months of renovations, several classrooms were converted into office space for administration, new flooring was put into the hallways and a fresh coat of paint was placed on the walls and lockers. The structure of the building was left relatively unchanged, but new heating and air conditioning systems were placed in the gym and in all of the classrooms. The lobby was refurbished and continued upgrades were made in the basement, with STEM labs installed and the cafeteria getting an overhaul.

Heating, new flooring and new windows were part of the second phase, which took place in 2020, right as COVID-19 hit central Illinois. They worked through it, however, upgrading science labs on the second floor to to make them easier for students to use and updating locker rooms for physical education students in the gym.

The final phase included continued upgrades to the south side of the building, with updates to the band room to go along with the continued installation of new windows. Charlie Schuerman, principal at EJHS, noted that after a rocky first phase, the final two went smoother as contractors got more acquainted with their surroundings.

“Phase 1 was probably the toughest because the contractors were coming in and realizing what they had to work with, what they had to do and what shape the building was in,” Schuerman said. “Phase 2 and 3 were a lot smoother.”

All involved were pleased with how everything turned out. Robards said that anyone entering the building could easily notice the changes made in every corner of the building.

“From the walls to the ceiling to the floor, everything is different from when we started on Day One of 2019,” Robards said. “You can’t look left or right without seeing something new that catches your attention from where it was three years ago.”

Feedback from staff has been positive, with Fox saying that everyone was excited to see the changes and how they played out in reality.

“It’s just been pure excitement (for the staff),” Fox said. “To be able to walk in and have a totally new teaching environment, updated (and) new technology (with) new lights (and) windows, it’s a totally different teaching environment.”

Students, both past and present, share that excitement, with Baker’s daughter having a much better learning environment than students in past years had, which includes her mother, who went to junior high in the very same building.

“She’s able to focus (and) learn,” Baker said. “Everything’s up to date and I feel like she’s getting the best education that she can with all the opportunities that we offer here.”