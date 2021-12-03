ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S., Europeans Disappointed By Iran's Stance In Nuclear Talks

Cover picture for the articleThe United States and European powers have voiced disappointment at what they said was Iran's lack of seriousness in the latest round of negotiations on reviving a landmark 2015 nuclear deal. The talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the nuclear agreement -- Britain, France, and Germany (known...

