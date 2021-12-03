ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Police ID 82-year-old man killed after vehicle crashes into Kansas City, Kansas Walmart

By Brian Dulle
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNx24_0dDh0ZZG00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department identified the victim killed after a vehicle crashed into a Kansas City, Kansas Walmart near Legends Outlets.

Police said 82-year-old Lawrence Edward Walford, a resident of KCK, was struck by a vehicle as he was walking in the parking lot outside the store just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

A second victim who was reported to have serious injuries was also taken to the hospital but has since been released, according to police.

The 56-year-old female driver of the vehicle remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Wichita Denny’s

The investigation into the incident continues. Detectives do not believe at this time, the incident was intentional.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

Gunfire in truck ends with accused Topeka robber under arrest, 2 hurt

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old man is in custody and facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery and aggravated robbery, after the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said two people were treated for gunshot wounds. According to the sheriff’s office, Jericoe M. Wolford, 38, of Topeka, was riding in a red 1996 Ford Ranger in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man sentenced in 2020 deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been sentenced for a deadly shooting that occurred in late 2020. Nathaniel Brandy, 18, of Wichita, was sentenced by a local judge on the following counts: Murder in the second degree – 165 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections Robbery – 34 months in the Kansas […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Kansas City, KS
Sports
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Sports
Kansas City, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KSN News

One dead, one injured after car crashes into church in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and his wife died early Saturday after being stabbed. Police have arrested a recent parolee in the crime. Police say it started after a man stole a truck and crashed into a church near the intersection of Poplar and Orme St. […]
KSN News

Standoff with man in truck ends with WPD K-9 taking man down

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A standoff in south Wichita ended Monday afternoon when negotiators convinced a man in a moving truck to get out of the truck and then a police K-9 ran at the man and took him down to the ground. The situation started around 8 a.m. when police say the man hopped […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Denny#Accident#Kansas Police Department#Kansas Walmart#Legends Outlets#Kck#Ksn Tv
KSN News

WATCH: Fire breaks out in Arrowhead parking lot, no one injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department said no one was hurt after grass fires started in the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot after Sunday night’s game. The fire department said they are not sure how, but fires started in two different spots and the high winds were helping fuel the fire. “We prepare, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Pedestrian hit near intersection of Oliver and Orme in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pedestrian has been hit by a car near the intersection of Oliver and Orme St., in Wichita on Friday night. Police say the crash occurred around 6:51 p.m. The driver was heading southbound on Oliver, when he struck the pedestrian who was headed westbound on foot. The pedestrian was transported […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Alabama teen shot at church identified

UPDATE 12/4: VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim in a shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Friday night has been identified as 18-year-old Michael Fauber, of Dayton, Ohio, according to an official statement from Sam Penrod, a spokesman with the church. According to the statement, Fauber was taken to UAB Hospital […]
ALABAMA STATE
KSN News

Friends of man hit outside Arrowhead still have concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A man who was hit by a car during the Chiefs game against the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago is now out of the hospital. C.D. Nelsen, 49, was discharged Sunday. That crash happened a month after a Wichita man, Steve Hickle, 66, died after being hit by two vehicles […]
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy