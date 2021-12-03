How to best prepare your vehicle ahead of the winter weather, according to one La Crosse expert

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – There isn’t any snow on the ground yet, but we all know it’s bound to happen soon.

Which is why now is the time to get your vehicle prepared ahead of the big storm.

“I just really want people to be aware that they need to be safe and think outside the box,” Don’s Towing & Repair owner Amanda Manock said.

Manock says the first thing you should do is to get it inspected.

She especially recommends you check your tires, battery, windshield wipers and fluids.

You can either look your car over yourself or take it to a repair facility.

“You can actually do a lot by just picking up the hood and looking at the battery doing an inspection of your vehicle,” Manock said. “That’s all it can take.”

When it gets really cold outside, you may have trouble starting your car. So it might be a good idea to have some jumper cables on hand.

“The biggest thing you can do is plan for the unexpected,” Manock said. “You need to bring with you at least have a blanket in your vehicle, have a cell phone charger…I would also have winter clothes.”

Manock says towing companies are short on staff.

So in the event your car needs a tow, you’ll likely be waiting a while this winter.

“I would definitely expect you’ll be waiting 2-3 hours for a tow truck,” Manock said.

Meaning it’s extra important to keep your car in check.

“At the end of the day, you really do need to learn how to take care of your own vehicle,” Manock said.

Manock also encourages to keep your car full of gas as much as possible, because if you get stranded, you can stay warm before help arrives.

