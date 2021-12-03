ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

How to best prepare your vehicle ahead of the winter weather, according to one La Crosse expert

By Tyler Job
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yKgx_0dDh0Bd400

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – There isn’t any snow on the ground yet, but we all know it’s bound to happen soon.

Which is why now is the time to get your vehicle prepared ahead of the big storm.

“I just really want people to be aware that they need to be safe and think outside the box,” Don’s Towing & Repair owner Amanda Manock said.

Manock says the first thing you should do is to get it inspected.

She especially recommends you check your tires, battery, windshield wipers and fluids.

You can either look your car over yourself or take it to a repair facility.

“You can actually do a lot by just picking up the hood and looking at the battery doing an inspection of your vehicle,” Manock said. “That’s all it can take.”

When it gets really cold outside, you may have trouble starting your car. So it might be a good idea to have some jumper cables on hand.

“The biggest thing you can do is plan for the unexpected,” Manock said. “You need to bring with you at least have a blanket in your vehicle, have a cell phone charger…I would also have winter clothes.”

Manock says towing companies are short on staff.

So in the event your car needs a tow, you’ll likely be waiting a while this winter.

“I would definitely expect you’ll be waiting 2-3 hours for a tow truck,” Manock said.

Meaning it’s extra important to keep your car in check.

“At the end of the day, you really do need to learn how to take care of your own vehicle,” Manock said.

Manock also encourages to keep your car full of gas as much as possible, because if you get stranded, you can stay warm before help arrives.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Salvation Army of La Crosse county seeking return of gifts for Angel Giving Tree

LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WKBT) – The Salvation Army’s Angel Giving Tree effort is coming to a close. The organization is asking community members that have picked up tags on the trees return the gits to the organization’s 8th Street office. About 500 families, including as many as 800 children, will get gifts and food baskets during the effort. COPYRIGHT...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Angel Giving Tree presents should go to Salvation Army’s La Crosse headquarters

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Salvation Army’s Angel Giving Tree effort is coming to a close. The organization is asking community members who have picked up tags on the trees take the gits to the organization’s headquarters office at 223 Eighth St. in La Crosse. About 500 families, including as many as 800 children, will get gifts and food...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holiday Train prepares for virtual concert

UNDATED (WKBT) – The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is on a different track once again this year. The train will be virtual after last being in person in 2019. The event, called ‘North America’s longest rolling food bank’, will take place December 18th on Facebook and YouTube. The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse is asking for your donations here....
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Crosse, WI
Cars
City
La Crosse, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Street crews modify problematic street markings on revamped Jackson Street in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Street crews worked Thursday to modify street markings at the Fourth Street and West Avenue intersections because the new lane configurations during the Jackson Street project weren’t working effectively, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation official. The resurfacing project from Third Street to 23rd Street on one of La Crosse’s busiest streets resulted in...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Don S Towing Repair
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse man dies in Winona County I-90 crash

DRESBACH, Minn. (WKBT) — A La Crosse man died Monday night in a crash on Interstate 90 in Winona County. Laval Robinson, 37, died at the scene after being hit by a car on I-90, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the state patrol, Robinson was driving west in a 2011 Chrysler 200 when he crossed the median...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holiday Lights in the Park returning to Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – You can kick off your weekend with the start of Sparta’s ‘Holiday Lights in the Park’. Santa will flip the switch after the parade down Water Street, ending in Evans-Bosshard Park. When you’re there, there will be a bonfire, a concession stand with free hot chocolate,...
SPARTA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s Rotary Lights hosts “All Abilities Night”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The lights of La Crosse’s Rotary Lights display were not so bright Monday night- and that’s a good thing. For the first time in the display’s 27-year history, volunteers dimmed the lights, stopped the displays from flashing, and lowered the volume of holiday music to make the display more accessible to people living with autism, down...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gundersen blanket drive wrapping up Thursday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System is collecting blankets through Thursday for its annual wrapping the Community in Warmth drive. The event, sponsored by the Gundersen Department of Nursing and Gundersen Partners, supports local organizations throughout the Tri-state Region, including The Salvation Army, Hamilton Elementary School, La Crosse County Human Services, Bluff County Family Resources, and Northeast Iowa Community...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Nominations to open for Best of La Crosse County

LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WKBT) —  You can begin nominating your favorite people and places in La Crosse County beginning Wednesday. There are hundreds of categories. The top five in each will advance to the voting round in February. Winners will be announced April 1. You’ll find all the details at BestOfLaCrosseCounty.com. Recent headlines on News 8 Now UW-La Crosse...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse police investigating North Side shooting

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a shooting on the North Side outside of Dewey’s Side Street Saloon. La Crosse police confirmed Tuesday that there is an ongoing investigation into the incident, which took place at 12:48 a.m. Friday across the alley from the bar. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse schools sharing info on running for school board

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse School Board is hosting a virtual informational meeting for people interested in joining the board. Three board positions are up for a vote in April. The three-year terms will begin April 25. Incumbents include Dawn Comeau, Juan Jimenez, and Pelli Lee. Candidates can start circulating nomination papers Wednesday. To be placed on the...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
748
Followers
577
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy