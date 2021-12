The cattle contracts are trading mixed into Monday’s afternoon, but the lean hog complex desperately needs interest from traders to help its dreary trade. The live cattle complex has found support for nearby contracts, but the marketplace is looking for support in both the deferred live cattle contracts and in the hog sector. If the live cattle market can conquer the week with steady to higher cash cattle trade again, then the feeder cattle market stands an excellent chance at rallying.

