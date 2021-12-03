ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Money Heist 5 Teaser Part 2: The Professor “Won’t Let Anyone Down” In His Gang

By admin
worldrepublicnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe teaser of Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 is here, and we know the professor’s only motive this time – to save his gang from the Bank of Spain. The brain takes matters into its own hands...

worldrepublicnews.com

Comments / 0

SFGate

Bella Ciao! ‘Money Heist’ Fan Favorite ‘Berlin’ is Getting His Own Spinoff

As part of a day full of “Money Heist” themed activities hosted by Netflix on Tuesday, core cast members reunited for a massive live question and answer session from the Palacio Vistalegre in the south of Madrid, with more than 5,000 fans in attendance. There, Pedro Alonso (Berlin) enthusiastically announced that although “Money Heist,” or “La Casa de Papel” in Spanish, is coming to an end in three days time, the universe created by Alex Pina for Atresmedia five years ago will be back, only in a new form as the origin story of one of the show’s most popular characters, Berlin. The show is scheduled to arrive on the platform in 2023.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Money Heist (Part 5 Volume 2) Netflix, trailer, release date

The stakes couldn’t be higher for the embattled Professor as he races to get the gold – and more importantly, his team – out of the bank. Startattle.com – Money Heist | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: December 3, 2021. Cast:. – Úrsula Corberó as Silene Oliveira (Tokyo): a runaway...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Money Heist Spinoff Ordered at Netflix

Money Heist may be ending at Netflix, but the franchise will live on. In a surprising announcement, star Pedro Alonso has announced a spinoff based on the character of Berlin/Andrés de Fonollosa is in the works at Netflix. Alonso broke the news at a fan event on Tuesday at the...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Money Heist ends with the Professor's biggest gamble to date

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the series finale of Money Heist. The Professor's (Álvaro Morte) biggest gamble yet paid off in the end. In a daring last move by the heist crew's mastermind, the final hour of Money Heist begins with the Professor entering the bank where his team was in police custody. His plan is to put pressure on the Spanish government by revealing to the world how the crew took the gold, something that could drastically hurt Spain's economy. The problem? Rafael (Patrick Criado), the Professor's nephew, has stolen the gold, a secret that would surely get them all killed.
NETFLIX
signalscv.com

Watch Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Online Streaming For Free at home: Here’s full episodes

Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Money Heist season 5 part 2 2021 Full episodes how and where to watch it online for free right now at home. Is ‘Money Heist Season 5’ on HBO Max, Netflix or Prime video? How to Watch the heist crime drama series “Money Heist Season 5 Part 2” TV-Show? Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Streaming Free: How to Watch Money Heist Season 5 At Home online?
TV SERIES
