Money Heist 5 Teaser Part 2: The Professor “Won’t Let Anyone Down” In His Gang

The international megahit heist crime thriller series ‘Money Heist’ returns for the final round and has every bit of action, mystery, melodrama, romance, humor, and tragedy that the audience has come to love the show for. After Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) and Rio’s (Miguel Herrán) Caribbean paradise is invaded by the authorities, and the latter is apprehended, the Professor (Álvaro Morte) brings the gang back together for one more heist. This time, their target is the Bank of Spain and the gold reserve stored there. As the plan is put into effect, organized chaos ensues, corrections to the original plan are made, passions flare, and people die, including Nairobi (Alba Flores) and Tokyo.
