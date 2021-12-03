ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin says he "didn't pull the trigger"

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Alec Baldwin described publicly for the...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

George Clooney calls Alec Baldwin’s deadly ‘Rust’ shooting ‘insane’

George Clooney has ripped Alec Baldwin’s deadly shooting of the “Rust” cinematographer as “infuriating” and “insane” — insisting the star and his crew appeared to ignore decades-old safety rules used on every other set. The veteran Hollywood star told Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast that the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Alec Baldwin blames the victim in sickening interview

Just when you think Alec Baldwin can’t go any lower, he blames Halyna Hutchins, the woman he shot to death, for getting shot to death. “Everything is at her direction,” Baldwin told a sycophantic George Stephanopoulos during a jaw-dropping, hourlong interview that aired Thursday night. “I’m holding the gun where...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Variety

Alec Baldwin on Who’s to Blame in ‘Rust’ Shooting: ‘I Know It’s Not Me’

Alec Baldwin gave a detailed interview on the “Rust” shooting on ABC Thursday night, answering questions about why he pointed a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and saying he had not heard any safety concerns on set beforehand. Baldwin told interviewer George Stephanopoulos that he has nothing to hide and does not feel guilt about the incident. “Someone is responsible for what happened,” he said. “And I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.” Hutchins was killed on the set of the Western film on Oct. 21 after being hit by a live round while preparing for a scene....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account with Rust shooting updates after tell-all interview

Alec Baldwin has deleted one of his Twitter accounts, days after his tell-all interview on ABC in which he talked about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.In the interview, which aired on 2 December, Baldwin asserted that he did not pull the trigger on the prop gun that killed the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.As of Sunday evening (5 December), Baldwin’s verified @alecbaldwin account no longer exists on the platform.The actor had used that account, which existed before the shooting happened, to issue updates about the incident.On 22 October, he had tweeted: “There...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
HollywoodLife

Alec Baldwin Blasts George Clooney’s Dig At His Gun Safety During Emotional Interview

In his ABC News interview, Alec Baldwin gave a candid response to George Clooney recently calling the tragic ‘Rust’ shooting ‘insane’ and ‘infuriating.’. Alec Baldwin fielded many questions related to the Rust shooting incident while speaking to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Thursday, December 2. Alec, 63, shared his side of the story of the tragic incident that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and he also addressed the criticism he’s received from fellow actors like George Clooney, who called the shooting “insane” and “infuriating” on the Nov. 15 episode of Marc Maron‘s WTF podcast. “There were a lot of people who felt it necessary to contribute some comment to the situation, which really didn’t help the situation at all,” Alec said, referring to the fellow A-list actor. “If your protocol is you checking the gun every time, well, good for you. Good for you.”
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Alec Baldwin Says He Didn’t Pull The Trigger During The Tragic Accident On ‘Rust’ Set Which Killed Halyna Hutchins

Since it was revealed that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed during an on-set accident while filming “Rust” back in October, there have been a lot of questions about what happened. Specifically, the questions seem to be aimed at Alec Baldwin, star and producer of “Rust,” who reportedly was holding the gun when it went off. Well, now the actor is ready for his first on-camera interview about the subject, but judging by the first clip, it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting many answers. Instead, his comments seem to produce even more questions.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

CBS News

324K+
Followers
42K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy