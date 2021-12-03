Alec Baldwin says he "didn't pull the trigger"

In his ABC News interview, Alec Baldwin gave a candid response to George Clooney recently calling the tragic ‘Rust’ shooting ‘insane’ and ‘infuriating.’. Alec Baldwin fielded many questions related to the Rust shooting incident while speaking to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Thursday, December 2. Alec, 63, shared his side of the story of the tragic incident that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and he also addressed the criticism he’s received from fellow actors like George Clooney, who called the shooting “insane” and “infuriating” on the Nov. 15 episode of Marc Maron‘s WTF podcast. “There were a lot of people who felt it necessary to contribute some comment to the situation, which really didn’t help the situation at all,” Alec said, referring to the fellow A-list actor. “If your protocol is you checking the gun every time, well, good for you. Good for you.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO