The Internet Is Heartbroken Over ‘Little Mix’ Announcing Their Break

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are so many feelings that come into play when a band that you love says that they are taking a break. It’s this weird thing, where you’re both happy for them, because everyone deserves happy, and this overwhelming anxiety. We’ve seen this movie before and it hasn’t ended...

digitalspy.com

Little Mix confirm plans for "break" as group

Little Mix have announced they are going on an indefinite hiatus following their upcoming tour. The English band have taken to social media to share the unexpected news with their fans as current members – Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – have released a joint statement explaining their reasons for the break.
MUSIC
completemusicupdate.com

Little Mix “taking a break”

Little Mix have split up. Or at least gone on “a break”. You know, like One Direction “went on a break”. They’ll be back before you know it, I’m sure. In a statement, the group say: “We wanted to let you all know that after the ‘Confetti’ tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix”.
MUSIC

