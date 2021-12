(CBS4) – A family favorite is returning to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Disney’s “The Lion King” opens Dec. 2 at the Buell Theatre. It’s the first touring Broadway show to be back on stage since the start of the pandemic. (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts) Gerald Ramsey, who plays Mufasa, grew up in American Samoa and Saudi Arabia. Before joining the cast, he had never been to a Broadway show. He landed the role of Mufasa after going to an open casting call in Hawaii. “Honestly I didn’t believe it,” says Ramsey. “I didn’t tell anyone I was...

