ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

A plumber found envelopes of cash and checks behind a toilet in televangelist Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch, years after the church reported a massive robbery

By Erin Snodgrass
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MmbIj_0dDgvq1W00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUvYS_0dDgvq1W00
Joel Osteen, the pastor of Lakewood Church, conducts a service at his church.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • A plumber discovered envelopes of cash in the walls of Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch last month.
  • Authorities said the discovery is likely connected to a 2014 robbery reported by the church.
  • The saga was made public when the plumber called into a morning radio show Thursday to tell the story.

A Texas plumber performing standard maintenance last month made an unexpected discovery at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston — a trove of envelopes full of cash and checks hiding in the walls of the megachurch.

The finding comes seven years after the megachurch reported $600,000 in cash and checks stolen from a church safe.

The Houston Police Department said Friday that evidence from the recovered checks suggested that the November discovery is related to the 2014 case.

In a statement posted to Twitter, police said they were called to the Lakewood Church on November 10 to respond to the scene.

"Church members stated that during a renovation project, a large amount of money — including cash, checks, and money orders — was found inside the walls," the statement said.

A representative with the church confirmed the findings to Insider, saying church officials immediately notified authorities upon the discovery and are assisting police with an investigation.

The saga was made public on Thursday when a man called into a Houston morning show "The Bull," after radio host George Lindsey asked listeners for stories of random valuable discoveries.

The caller, who identified himself only as "Justin," told Lindsey that he was working a job at Lakewood Church earlier this year when he came across the stash.

"There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile," the caller said. "We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall."

The plumber said he was in shock as he counted thousands of dollars in cash and checks stuffed in the envelopes.

"I was like, 'Oh, wow,'" he said on the radio show.

Justin said he immediately notified a maintenance person with the church and turned it all in.

Neither the church nor authorities said how much money was recovered. Burglary and theft officers with the police department documented the undisclosed amount and left the funds with Lakewood Church since it was discovered on the premises, authorities said.

In March 2014, officials with the Houston Police Department said $200,000 in cash and $400,000 in checks, as well as written credit card information, was stolen from the church's safe. A Houston Chronicle report from that time say a church employee was the first to discover the missing money.

The megachurch's celebrity pastor, Osteen, later announced news of the burglary to his massive congregation that draws tens of thousands of people.  The church said the funds were fully insured, and officials were working with an insurance company to restore the money.

In spring 2014, Osteen tweeted appearing to reference the crime: "Trust is saying, 'God I'm not going to let this upset me. I can't make it work out my way, but I know you're in control.'"

At the time, Crime Stoppers offered a $25,000 reward for information related to the robbery, but the mystery persisted — until last month.

Crime Stoppers in Houston, however, told KPRC-2 , the first outlet to report the discovery, that the statute of limitations had run out. The organization also said the reward would only have been paid out if information led to the arrest of a suspect.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Texas plumber who found cash in Lakewood wall 'upset' with Joel Osteen: 'Should have heard something'

The Texas plumber who found cash in a wall in preacher Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church said he’s "upset" that no one from the church has contacted him. "I wanted to hear [Joel Osteen] say, ‘You know, Justin, what you did was right. We understand what you did and what you could have done,’" the man said after attending a service held by Osteen on Sunday, according to Click 2 Houston. The man has only been identified as Justin.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Justin, TX
expressnews.com

Large sum of cash, checks found stashed at Lakewood Church

7 years after Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church reported a $600K theft, a plumber finds money in a wall. Houston police are investigating the uncovering of a undisclosed amount of checks and cash during a plumbing repair at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church last month, according to a statement released by the church.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lindsey
Person
Joel Osteen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Plumber#Envelopes#The Lakewood Church
UPI News

Cash, checks found inside wall of Osteen mega-church 7 years after break-in

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A plumber working at Joel Osteen's mega-church in Houston found a large amount of money hidden inside a wall seven years after $600,000 was reported stolen during a break-in. The plumber, who identified himself only as Justin, called into a KILT-FM morning show to recount how he found envelopes full of cash and checks inside a wall while doing work at the Lakewood Church, which is led by Osteen and his wife, Victoria.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
FOXBusiness

Joel Osteen church cash discovery renews calls to tax churches

The political left has renewed its calls to tax churches after a plumber at Pastor Joel Osteen's church found hundreds of envelopes full of cash. A plumber called into a Houston radio station KILT-FM on Thursday, according to the city's KPRC-TV. The caller said, "There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile. Went to go remove the toilet and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall."
HOUSTON, TX
Deadline

Plumber At Pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church Discovers $600k Stuffed Behind Toilet

A plumber doing repair work last month at televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas discovered a reported $600k in cash and checks stuffed in envelopes. The funds are believed to be part of a 2014 robbery at the venue. The plumber revealed his story Thursday to Houston radio station KILT-FM, according to a report from the city’s KPRC-TV. The caller claimed to have found hundreds of envelopes of cash and checks hidden in a wall inside the church, where he was repairing a loose toilet. Police were called to the scene on Nov. 10. according to a statement from the Houston Police Department. “Church members...
HOUSTON, TX
Insider

Insider

208K+
Followers
18K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy