Photo of the Week: Top of Trail Ridge Road

The Poudre Wilderness Volunteers (PWV), a wilderness trail stewardship organization, has concluded its Cameron Peak fire trail restoration efforts for the year. The fire burned 122 miles of trails within the Roosevelt National Forest, of which over 42 miles were severely damaged. With a dedicated effort by PWV, community members, and local organizations, 3,348 trees were removed from 60 miles of damaged trails during the course of 2021. On a broader scale, the organization completed 722 trail patrols, interacted with over 9,000 outdoor enthusiasts and logged 19,231 hours of volunteer service, all in the spirit of ensuring that the trails are open for all to enjoy.
