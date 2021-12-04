ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte, CO

Photo of the Week: Top of Trail Ridge Road

By Blaine Howerton
 3 days ago
The photo of the week comes from Becca Austin. The photo is from the top of Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park in September 2021. ALL NEW! Sanderosa Art Gallery in Laporte is...

Poudre Wilderness Volunteers Concludes Cameron Peak Fire Trail Restoration Season

The Poudre Wilderness Volunteers (PWV), a wilderness trail stewardship organization, has concluded its Cameron Peak fire trail restoration efforts for the year. The fire burned 122 miles of trails within the Roosevelt National Forest, of which over 42 miles were severely damaged. With a dedicated effort by PWV, community members, and local organizations, 3,348 trees were removed from 60 miles of damaged trails during the course of 2021. On a broader scale, the organization completed 722 trail patrols, interacted with over 9,000 outdoor enthusiasts and logged 19,231 hours of volunteer service, all in the spirit of ensuring that the trails are open for all to enjoy.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Foothills Mall is Calling All Ugly Sweaters

The holiday season is in full swing, which means ugly sweater weather is upon us! Foothills Mall is hosting the perfect event to put your most hideous, outrageous, bulky, and unforgettable UGLY sweater on display––the Sweaty Sweater 5K Race on December 10. The event is for everyone, whether you are...
APPAREL
Gasoline Lollipops and Foxfeather Perform to Packed House on November 26

The Gasoline Lollipops performed at the Aggie Theatre on November 26 with Foxfeather. The packed house, energetic crowd, and amazing music made for a great Friday night show. The Gasoline Lollipops prides itself in a unique and fun style. They explain it as: “stitch scraps of American roots music to patches of their own tattered hearts to form an all-new tapestry of bleeding rock n’ roll.”
BOULDER, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Austin, CO
City
Laporte, CO
Protecting Your Trees Through Winter

This time of year, we are bombarded with ways to protect ourselves from the upcoming cold and flu season. Similarly, trees and shrubs need protection from the elements to make it through winter in good condition. Ensuring that your trees are properly watered, pruned and protected year-round will help them withstand irregular weather events and will help you maintain a healthy backyard forest for many years.
GARDENING
How About a Free Boxing Class in Wellington this Holiday Season?

Joe Buckner has been in the boxing business for over a decade. The gym he is opening in Wellington will be his 4th. The one he owns in Old Town Fort Collins celebrated its fifth anniversary this year. Joe, a Wellington resident, is no stranger to Northern Colorado. He was born and raised in Fort Collins, graduated from Poudre High school as a celebrated athlete, and went on to play college football.
WELLINGTON, CO
Roxborough State Park Hosts Holiday Sale and Book Signing

Roxborough State Park is hosting its annual holiday sale and author’s book signing on Saturday, December 4. The sale will be held between 9 am and 4 pm. Local author and photographer, John Fielder, will be available between 11 am and noon to personally sign copies of his Colorado books.
SHOPPING
Happening in Wellington, this Busy Holiday Season!

A lot is happing over the next couple of weeks in Wellington! Here is a list of events. Downtown Elf Hunt – November 27 – December 24, check out wellingtonmainstreet.org/event/elf-hunt for more details on this hunt for ten elves hidden in store windows in downtown Wellington. Shop Small Saturday (good...
WELLINGTON, CO
Skate The Pond is Now Open

Skate, Gather & Celebrate at The Pond this winter! Bring your skates (or rent a pair at The Skate Shack) and hit the ice on Northern Colorado’s Largest outdoor rink. If “The Pond” is full, don’t fret! Sign up to receive a text notification when the rink is ready for more skaters! (Reservations and skating are first come first serve)
SPORTS
Photo of the Week: Lake Erie in Red Feather Lakes

The photo of the week comes from Joalie Alldredge. The photo was taken at Lake Erie in Red Feather Lakes on October 15, 2021. ALL NEW! Sanderosa Art Gallery in Laporte is our new sponsor. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO
The Community Recreation Center Offers Winter Break Pass

The Windsor Community Recreation Center is offering non-members a Winter Break Pass starting at $23. The pass allows non-members unlimited access for one month and a half to the facility from November 26, 2021, through January 7, 2022. “As students come home for the holidays or family members’ visit, we...
WINDSOR, CO
The Steel Woods at The Ranch

The Steel Woods performed on November 12 at the Terry Bison Ranch. The cult-favorite Nashville act kicked out some hard-driving Southern Rock tunes channeling the sounds of Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Allman Brothers, or Molly Hatchet. Lead singer and guitarist Wes Bayliss delivered a strong performance throughout the show, with bassist Johnny Stanton and drummer Isaac Sentry filling in some solid rhythms throughout the performance. This band could also slow things down with some pure country when they wanted. Their song “Blind Lover” is being featured in the Yellowstone series on the Paramount Network featuring none other than Kevin Costner.
MUSIC
Artworks Center for Contemporary Art (ACCA) Announces REWILD Exhibition

Sarah LaBarre | Artworks Center for Contemporary Art (ACCA) This exhibition questions our desires to completely subdue the innate animal within. It examines our relationship with wild things and wild places. Are we at a point of just observing nature? Or can and should we partake? We admire the natural world, but it seems all we do is separate ourselves from it. This is one of the great paradoxes of the modern. Fundamental instincts and inherent knowledge propel survival. Are we nature or are we not?
LOVELAND, CO
Festival of Lights Celebration Returns to Downtown Loveland

The Loveland Downtown District welcomes Loveland residents and surrounding communities to visit downtown for the return of their annual Festival of Lights event on Friday, November 19 from 5-8 pm along 4th Street from Railroad Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. Festival of Lights is the official kickoff to the holiday season...
LOVELAND, CO
Record Party: 45s and the Art of Having Fun

Vinyl records have been in the news again recently along with the shocking statistics that vinyl has once again become the top-selling physical format for music. This refers mainly to vinyl albums. Following is an ode to that long lost other vinyl format, the “45”:. There once was a machine...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Holiday Cacti

Holiday cacti have intrigued me since I was a kid. Particularly, I’ve been fascinated to see how common they are in homes of family and friends, yet how poorly-understood they are, both in identification and in care requirements. This article seeks to demystify these ubiquitous, durable and exceptionally long-lived houseplants, for our benefit and theirs alike.
GARDENING
