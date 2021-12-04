Photo of the Week: Top of Trail Ridge Road

Sarah LaBarre | Artworks Center for Contemporary Art (ACCA) This exhibition questions our desires to completely subdue the innate animal within. It examines our relationship with wild things and wild places. Are we at a point of just observing nature? Or can and should we partake? We admire the natural world, but it seems all we do is separate ourselves from it. This is one of the great paradoxes of the modern. Fundamental instincts and inherent knowledge propel survival. Are we nature or are we not?

LOVELAND, CO ・ 18 DAYS AGO