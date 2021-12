The Chicago Blackhawks have gone a surprising 6-2-0 in their last eight games since Derek King took over as interim head coach. He hasn’t come in and made any sweeping changes, just a few tweaks here and there. But a clean slate and a simple attitude shift have done wonders for this previously lost squad. That said, the Blackhawks are still having trouble scoring, so King got out the blender and changed up the forward lines once again for their most recent tilt against the St. Louis Blues. But I’m still not convinced it’s enough. Let’s take a look at the line progression since King took over, and suggest some extra tweaks while we’re at it.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO