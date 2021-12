Have you ever wondered–can dogs be showpeople? Are canines natural performers who adore the limelight and thrive on the roar of the crowd? Can they take direction? Do they understand the nuances of the human heart and can they convey them with ease and heart-rending authenticity? These are the questions I happily asked myself when I signed up to see Dogprov. For the record, I may not be normal. I asked myself these questions because I saw my two worlds collide (dogs and theater) and I was filled with hope for an emerging genre in dog/human performance. I should premise this with the note that whether you and I consider improv to be theater is a subject for someone else’s doctoral thesis and thankfully not in the scope of this brief review.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO