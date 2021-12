House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears to have settled on a strategy to deal with a handful of Republican lawmakers who have stirred outrage with violent, racist and sometimes Islamophobic comments. If you can't police them, promote them. The path to power for Republicans in Congress is now rooted in the capacity to generate outrage. The alarming language, and the fundraising haul it increasingly produces, is another example of how Donald Trump the former president, has left his mark on politics, changing the way Republicans rise to influence and authority.Success in Congress, once measured by bills passed and...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO