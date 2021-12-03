ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Officer fired after refusing to help shooting victim who later died, CO authorities say

By Julia Marnin
heraldsun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer was fired after refusing to help a bleeding shooting victim who told him “I’m dying” sixtimes and ultimately did, authorities in Colorado say. The male victim begged for help from the Denver officer who was there for more than 10 minutes as he severely bled from his wounds...

www.heraldsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 17

Police at NC coast investigate homicide after shooting victim dies

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern police are investigating a homicide after a man died following a shooting on the day after Thanksgiving. Police said they initially responded to the 1000 block of Pavie Avenue in New Bern to a shooting that happened Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened at 2:39 p.m. The […]
NEW BERN, NC
CBS DFW

Wife Of Suspected Killer Of Mesquite Officer Charged With Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon In Disturbance Preceding Fatal Shooting

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman who pointed a gun at the girlfriend of the man accused of shooting and killing a Mesquite Police officer last Friday afternoon, Dec. 3 has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Juventina Vazques Bences, 43, of Balch Springs, was arrested in relation to the initial disturbance outside the Albertsons on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road and not the officer-involved shooting. She is the wife of suspected shooter Jamie Jaramillo. Juventina Vazques Bences (Mesquite Police) Bences’ bond is set at $100,000. Sources say the violence started as a conflict between Jaramillo and his wife over his girlfriend. Now his wife is charged with pulling a gun on his girlfriend. That incident is what led to a call that sent Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston to the scene. When the officer arrived, he was shot and killed allegedly by Jaramillo, who sources say then turned the gun on himself. Jaramillo was last reported to be in critical condition at Baylor University Medical Center and will face a capital murder charge if he survives. CBS 11 has also learned ICE has an immigration hold on the suspect’s wife which means she is in the country illegally.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS Denver

‘There Was No Effort’: Denver Police Officer Fired For Failing To Render Aid To Shooting Victim

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver Police officer has been fired after an investigation ruled he made no attempts to “render aid” to a gunshot victim, who ultimately died from his injuries. (credit: CBS) “The part that bothers me the most is that when the officers showed up, they were supposed to be there to help my child, and he essentially stood there and watched him die, like, what kind of person are you?” said Dedranette Jones. Dedranette is the mother of 18-year-old JeLonte Jones, who was shot and killed last fall, during what she believes began as argument over a girl. She only...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
WSAV News 3

Downtown Savannah shooting victim dies from his injuries, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) the victim of a Friday early morning downtown shooting has died. SPD says officers responded after 2:30 a.m. to a shooting in the area of West Congress Street and Jefferson Street.  Police discovered the gunshot victim, Ol’Liek Dashawn Bonaparte, 23, at the scene. Police say the Bonaparte […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WFAA

Dallas police ask for public's help after man dies days later from shooting

DALLAS — A man found shot outside the Jack and Jane Hamilton Heart and Vascular Center in late November died Saturday due to his injuries, police said. Dallas police identified the man as 41-year-old Cornelious Williams. Authorities are unaware of a motive and ask for the public’s assistance. Williams was...
DALLAS, TX
Denver Happenings

Denver police fired after not helping shooting victim, longtime leader in Denver Public Schools passed away, and more

Dr. Sharon Bailey, longtime leader in Denver Public Schools, passed away. The district said Dr. Sharon Bailey, 68, died in her home on Friday night. Dr. Sharon Bailey was remembered as DPS leader who made a deep impact in Colorado education. The DPS Community released a statement, saying they were “heartbroken at the loss", "Dr. Bailey touched the lives and inspired the work of so many in our community, and her contributions will be felt for generations to come," the statement read.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mcclatchy News#The Denver Post
Washington Post

Shooting victim dies of wounds, police say

A 25-year-old man has died two weeks after he was shot multiple times in the Suitland area of Prince George’s County, police said. Tyrik Watts of Suitland was found by patrol officers on the afternoon of Nov. 8 outside a vehicle in the 5700 block of East Place. He died of his wounds Saturday, authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLTX.com

Teen dies after he and former officer shoot each other, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A former Greenwood Village Police officer got into an argument with a group of teenagers that ended with him and one of the teens shooting each other Wednesday night, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD). The 17-year-old teen boy who was shot died at the hospital,...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later

Teen fatally shot 5-year-old while making social media video, police say. Police say the 13-year-old suspect could face manslaughter charges. The gun owner could also face criminal charges. 2 teens killed, 4 family members wounded in robbery attempt in Nashville. Updated: 9 minutes ago. |. Police say two teenagers in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
yourcentralvalley.com

Officers shoot and kill suspect in Merced who they say refused to drop gun after attempted armed robberies

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who police say tried to rob two liquor stores in Merced was shot and killed by officers after they say he refused to drop his firearm. On Monday at approximately 10:40 p.m., officers from the Merced Police Department responded to reports of an attempted armed robbery and shooting at a Circle K store. As officers arrived on the scene, they were flagged down by another person reporting an attempted armed robbery and shooting at a nearby liquor store.
MERCED, CA
whdh.com

DA identifies Seekonk break-in suspect who died after crashing while fleeing police, opening fire on officers

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a break-in suspect who died after crashing a car and exchanging gunfire with police officers in Seekonk on Sunday morning. Officers responding to a notification from an alarm company indicating a break-in at a business on Route 6 around 6:40 a.m. learned that the business had been broken into and the suspect had fled the area on foot, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
SEEKONK, MA
Goshen News

Prosecutors office: Sunday shooting victim died following day

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Prosecutors Office confirmed Thursday that the victim of a Sunday shooting in Goshen died the following day. Oscar Martinez de la Rosa, 21, succumbed to his wounds Monday, said Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker by email Thursday. “No arrests have been made at this point,”...
GOSHEN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy