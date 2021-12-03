ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists Say Omicron Is Spreading Twice As Quickly As Delta In South Africa—And Could Be More Likely To Re-Infect

By Mason Bissada
Forbes
 3 days ago
The omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading twice as quickly as the delta variant and may be three times as likely to reinfect those that have already recovered from Covid-19, according to a pair of preliminary studies out of South Africa this week. Key Facts. Preliminary data from...

ProfessorX
2d ago

Oh no...🙄 here we go again. Time for the now low immune system vaccinated population to be fearful again designed to motivate them to receive their next batch of immune system compromising vaccine and its side effects so they can blame it on the virus and be primed for yet another vaccine booster shot. What a sad life they must have. But on a happier note I must say, I just love my God-given natural immunity which best when I go outside to get some sunshine on the skin, eating healthy, take some vitamins and minerals, sleeping well, drinking good water and juices, exercising, breathing fresh air, staying positive, loving, forgiving and helping others, trusting God and enjoying life.

Mark Garczynski
2d ago

I will live my life and let God take care of the rest way over these corrupt globleist guess what people we all make the journey to live your life in fear is just what they want

Starfleet Command
2d ago

Worldwide FATALITIES for the omicron variant ? ZERO .

