Watch mountain lion stare down pup through glass door of Colorado home. ‘Really scary’

By Kaitlyn Alanis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Sarah Bole got home from work one evening this week, she was greeted by a mountain lion on her patio. Her 13-year-old Shih-Poo was in a stare-down with the cougar from the comfort of its home in Grand Lake, Colorado, Bole told Storyful. The mountain lion stared back,...

Even through a glass door, a full-grown mountain lion staring inside your home can be quite scary as Grand County resident Sarah Bole discovered Thursday evening. Bole, who lives off County Road 4 near Lake Granby, is familiar with various wildlife trekking through her yard, but she had never seen a mountain lion until she got home from work Thursday and one was outside her back door.
Here’s a good one for you — Remember the time when the tiny little poodle mix stared down the huge mountain lion?. Of course, you do not. That would be downright crazy to witness, Right? Well, believe it or not, that is exactly what happened just yesterday (Friday) and it was caught on video. The bizarre incident occurred in the mountainous region of Northern Colorado, where many mountain lions call home. But Grand Lake, Colorado is also the place that a tiny Shih-Poo named “Dash” calls home. And Dash has no intentions of allowing another animal to take his territory. He stared down the enormous mountain lion with no fear at all. At the end of the staring contest, it was little Dash who would emerge victorious, sending the lion fleeing. Take a look at the crazy video taken by Grand Lake resident Sarah Bole:
