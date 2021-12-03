Watch mountain lion stare down pup through glass door of Colorado home. ‘Really scary’

Here’s a good one for you — Remember the time when the tiny little poodle mix stared down the huge mountain lion?. Of course, you do not. That would be downright crazy to witness, Right? Well, believe it or not, that is exactly what happened just yesterday (Friday) and it was caught on video. The bizarre incident occurred in the mountainous region of Northern Colorado, where many mountain lions call home. But Grand Lake, Colorado is also the place that a tiny Shih-Poo named “Dash” calls home. And Dash has no intentions of allowing another animal to take his territory. He stared down the enormous mountain lion with no fear at all. At the end of the staring contest, it was little Dash who would emerge victorious, sending the lion fleeing. Take a look at the crazy video taken by Grand Lake resident Sarah Bole:

GRAND LAKE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO